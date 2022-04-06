‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 1: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 Episodes 1-9.]

The name of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘s game was chaos. The first eight episodes of the latest series from the Love Is Blind creators dropped Wednesday, April 6 on Netflix. And if you can believe it, it’s even wilder rise than its sibling series.

Also hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, six people issued a relationship ultimatum to their partners: they either get married or move on from each other for good. To figure out their answer, the six couples broke up and started dating the other newly single participants.

The singles reluctantly dove into the dating pool head first to see if there were, indeed, other fish in this extremely small sea. And at the end of the week, they chose a new person to be their trial spouse for three weeks. After living with that new partner, the couples switched back to their original partners, giving them the chance at a trial marriage.

At the end of it all, the OG pairs had to either get engaged or say goodbye. And you can bet that no one left this show without enduring (or causing…) their fair share of emotional turmoil.

The brave couples were Shanique and Randall, Lauren and Nate, Madlyn and Colby, Rae and Zay, April and Jake, and Alexis and Hunter. Here, check out which of the original couples were still together by the end of Episode 8. And be sure to tune in to TV Insider for recaps of The Ultimatum season finale and reunion special, set to come out April 13 on Netflix.

