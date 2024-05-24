Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 stars Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye are headed down the aisle! Horne and Okoye announced their engagement after recently celebrating their son Mason’s first birthday.

“Everything happens at the right time,” Horne said in a statement. “It was truly serendipitous for us to leave the show because of our pregnancy, welcome our son, and then get engaged when the time was right for us.”

Okoye added, “This has been a long time coming. Not only is Lisa my person but being able to surprise her and celebrate this moment with our friends and family meant everything. It was the perfect timing for us, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Okoye proposed to Horne on May 19 after their loved ones traveled to Charlotte to attend their son’s birthday party. Later in the evening, Lisa thought she was having a girls’ night out with her best friend. When she saw everyone from the earlier birthday party holding red roses and Brian standing in front of a backdrop that read “Will You Marry Me, she knew what was really happening. Horne and Okoye plan to share their wedding date in the coming weeks.

The couple had a whirlwind and very brief run on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2. Horne and Okoye came on the show after dating for nearly two years. They got into a fight in the second episode after Okoye began flirting with contestant Riah Nelson. In one of the season’s most controversial moments, Horne even smacked Okoye in the face during their argument. “I was very remorseful for doing that. It wasn’t okay. Even the hormones, regardless of being pregnant, that doesn’t excuse it,” Horne later said at the show’s reunion.

In the following episode, co-host Nick Lachey announced that Horne and Okoye had left the show after Horne discovered she was pregnant. Since leaving the show, they have dedicated themselves to their family. They welcomed their son in May 2023. Horne also has a daughter from a previous relationship.