Netflix‘s universe of dating shows continues to expand. Love Is Blind is heading across the pond for Love Is Blind: UK, which will premiere later this summer. New seasons of reality dating juggernauts like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match are also headed to the streamer in 2024.

From tentative premiere dates to the latest renewals, scroll down to get updates about all the Netflix dating shows coming out in 2024.

Love Is Blind: UK (New)

Premiere Date: August 2024

British singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches a strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? The series, consisting of 11 episodes, will be hosted by Matt and Emma Willis.

Perfect Match Season 2 (Returning)

Premiere Date: June 7, 2024 (first six episodes)

The hit Netflix dating series returns to make a splash this summer. The show unites sexy singles from across its unscripted series as they search for love. Season 2 includes notable Netflix stars like Harry Jowsey, Jessica Vestal, Tolú Ekundare, Micah Lussier, Christina Obanor, and more. Following the Season 2 premiere, episodes 7-9 will drop on June 14, followed by the finale on June 21.

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 (Returning)

Premiere Date: July 2024

Too Hot to Handle strives to help horny singles form deeper emotional connections and win big money, and this season will feature some big changes. For the first time ever, this season’s naughty contestants think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists, and some old, familiar faces. Season 6 will also introduce the brand-new sidekick BAD LANA, who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 (Returning)

Premiere Date: December 2024

The hit series will return this year and follow six new couples on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks — they must commit to marriage or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.

The Ultimatum: Queen Love Season 2 (Returning)

Premiere Date: TBD 2024

In the second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, six new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, but the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. Over the course of eight weeks, each couple will either get married or get out after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures. JoAnna Garcia Swisher returns as host.

Love Is Blind Season 7 (Returning)

Premiere Date: TBD

The Netflix phenomenon was renewed for Season 7 back in December 2023. Season 6 just wrapped up its roller-coaster season, but we could see the next installment by the end of 2024 given past season releases. It’s unclear where Season 7 will be taking the pods this time, but fans believe it’s Minneapolis, Minnesota. Singles will head to the pods in hopes of finding love and getting engaged without meeting in person. Once they meet outside of the pods, the engaged couples will make their way toward the aisle and find out if love is really blind.