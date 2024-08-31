Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran‘s time as the Bachelorette is almost over. Fans at home quickly commented on her subpar pick of men, but they somehow proved to be better than expected. Anyways, The Bachelorette would be no fun without some questionable suitors. Some men are great, others we love to hate.

Certain seasons, however, do really up the ante. Has there ever been a Bachelorette villain we hate-watched as much as Hannah Brown‘s contestant Luke Parker? Maybe not. But Jenn’s suitor Sam McKinney really tried during his time on the show.

Jenn had a whole lot of wannabe “cool guys.” Yes, looking at you, Sam Nejad. Some turned out to be gems. Grant Ellis is your next Bachelor.

Who actually left a lasting impression this season? TV Insider is ranking Jenn’s most memorable suitors ahead of the Season 21 finale.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC