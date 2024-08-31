Ranking Jenn Tran’s 7 Most Memorable ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors

Jenn Tran‘s time as the Bachelorette is almost over. Fans at home quickly commented on her subpar pick of men, but they somehow proved to be better than expected. Anyways, The Bachelorette would be no fun without some questionable suitors. Some men are great, others we love to hate.

Certain seasons, however, do really up the ante. Has there ever been a Bachelorette villain we hate-watched as much as Hannah Brown‘s contestant Luke Parker? Maybe not. But Jenn’s suitor Sam McKinney really tried during his time on the show.

Jenn had a whole lot of wannabe “cool guys.” Yes, looking at you, Sam Nejad. Some turned out to be gems. Grant Ellis is your next Bachelor.

Who actually left a lasting impression this season? TV Insider is ranking Jenn’s most memorable suitors ahead of the Season 21 finale.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC

Thomas Nguyen of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

7. Thomas Nguyen

The leader of Sam M.’s fan club had a promising start to the show yet wasn’t able to keep up with that momentum. Leading the conversation with Jenn about his own Vietnamese background, Thomas seemed like a nice and humble guy. Alas, something changed within the season.

Was he influenced by his buddy Sam M.? Did the cameras become too much? Or did fighting over one woman with 24 other men just simply get the best of him?

Thomas often got angry about everything and nothing, yet it proved to not be enough to keep Jenn interested.

Sam Nejad of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

6. Sam Nejad

Sam N. revealed that he had never been in a relationship at the beginning of the season, and the longer the show went on, the more it made sense.

No, Sam, you can’t possibly love Jenn after one day. But, it’s nice that he tried. Originally flying under the radar, it wasn’t until his villain arc popped into his head that he started becoming memorable. Did he mean to win over Jenn’s heart that way, or was it just an attempt to get his 15 seconds of fame?

Marcus Shoberg of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

5. Marcus Shoberg

When Marcus opened up to Jenn on the first one-on-one date of the season, the Army Ranger veteran stole her and the audience’s hearts. Not always the first one to share his inner thoughts, Marcus has made it clear that his feelings for Jenn are growing. But it is Jenn who has been falling faster.

The lead of the show headed into the fantasy suite with Marcus after confiding in him, “I would be lying if I didn’t tell you that I am in love with you.”

Marcus has yet to say it back.

Jonathon Johnson of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

4. Jonathon Johnson

The San Diego native entered The Bachelorette mansion leaving quite an impression. Not because he’s so cute — which, yes, he is — but because of his unconventional decision to come in wearing a hospital gown while his face was covered in bandages.

This quirky start to his adventure truly showcased his personality in the best way. Ever since then, he has not let us down.

As he remembered what ensembles Jenn wore while on the show, he once again scored a few points.

We’re already looking forward to seeing him back on our screen when Bachelor in Paradise airs.

Devin Strader of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

Devin Strader

The Pete Davidson lookalike (or so Jenn thinks) has been able to capture Jenn’s heart. He’s one of the only two men left in this season of The Bachelorette.

Devin has been sharing his interest in Jenn from the get-go. Whether he pulled her away from the rest of the men on the first group date or when he was captivated while learning more about the Maori culture on his first one-on-one date, the freight company owner has always made it abundantly clear that he had the right intentions coming in. This is why it came to no one’s surprise that he is in fact in love with Jenn.

The Houston-based 28-year-old also gave the viewers at home some quality TV moments, especially when he got into another spat with Sam M. or Thomas Nguyen.

Grant Ellis on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

2. Grant Ellis

The next Bachelor might not have been the most explosive, and he didn’t get a ton of screen time, but he sure did something right.

The New Jersey-born day trader proved to be a charismatic individual whenever he was given some time on the show. Grant always made sure to bring the right mix of genuine emotions, captivating looks, and stories that revealed just enough for the audience to want more.

Sam McKinney on The Bachelorette Season 21
Disney / Ricky Middlesworth

1. Sam McKinney

The Myrtle Beach contractor is trying to polish up his image, yet it doesn’t seem to stick.

No, Sam M., you weren’t edited badly. Maybe, just maybe, you were the problem. From thinking Devin Strader is a joke to pressuring Jenn to jump off New Zealand’s Sky Tower, Sam proved time and time again that his god complex would only bring out the worst in him.

And, don’t even get us started about when he confidently told Jenn that he signed up for the show when he thought Maria Georgas or Daisy Kent would be the lead.

He was definitely the worst guy on the show this year, but luckily for him, also the most talked about one.

