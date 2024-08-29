Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

After a tumultuous season, Jenn Tran‘s stint as the Bachelorette is almost over. The final episode of The Bachelorette Season 21 will air on September 3, in which a potential engagement might come to fruition. The first Asian American lead of the franchise started in a new Bachelor mansion before heading out to Australia and New Zealand. The 26-year-old physician’s assistant student even had some unexpected guests along the way — including her ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi, making it a season full of unexpected twists and turns.

She was also plagued with some questionable men. Sam McKinney led the pack with his overconfident persona and sometimes egregious requests. Yes, Jenn is afraid of heights, but no, you should not push her to do things out of her comfort zone. To completely seal the deal that he’s a not-so-great person, he shamelessly told Jenn in Episode 6, “I thought the Bachelorette was going to be Daisy or Maria.” Luckily, Jenn put him in his place during the Men Tell All.

As for the others, it was abundantly clear that they were indeed there for Jenn. But whether Season 21 will end up with an engagement is yet to be determined. Read below to get the latest updates about the upcoming The Bachelorette finale.

When is The Bachelorette Season 21 finale?

Jenn’s season will come to a close on Tuesday, September 3. The show typically airs on Monday but will have a one-day delay because of Labor Day. It will start at 8 p.m. ET and last until 11 p.m. ET on ABC, therefore making the finale a three-hour event.

Who are Jenn’s final two?

Army ranger veteran Marcus Shoberg and freight company owner Devin Strader are the two lucky men left on the show. Both are vying after Jenn’s heart but only one will end up with a (hopeful) engagement. Jonathan Johnson showed Jenn around his hometown of San Diego, California, and even traveled to Hawaii, yet he was sent home after what seemed to have been a successful fantasy suite date. Luckily, we’ll see him again on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10!

Marcus and Devin’s reality does seem to be completely swapped. Devin didn’t waste time telling Jenn that he loved her, but he was having a tough time waiting for Jenn to return the sentiment. Marcus, however, hasn’t been able to say that he loves her just yet. However, Jenn expressed that she is in love with him during their one-on-one date.

Does Jenn get engaged?

All but one Bachelorette got engaged at the end of their season, so it’s more than likely that Jenn will follow that same path. Although many fans are calling for her to “heal” before jumping into a serious commitment like that, the New Jersey native seemed to have slipped up about her current relationship status before the show even premiered.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in June, Jenn accidentally alluded to being engaged when she said, “I didn’t know once you get engaged – once you find love, you can’t take a shot,” before quickly correcting herself. Who that might be will be revealed shortly.

Who is the next Bachelor?

Grant Ellis will be the next Bachelor. The 30-year-old day trader, who lives in Houston, is ready to take on the challenge as his adventure is about to start soon. He’s only the second Black lead of The Bachelor franchise, with Matt James being the first. The former professional basketball player’s season is set to air in early 2025. Just like Jenn, he was eliminated the last week before hometowns.

Is there a finale trailer?

Yes, and an exciting one at that. Jesse Palmer narrates the ending of the preview with: “No Bachelorette has ever ended her journey like this.” His statement has piqued the interest of everyone who has watched the season so far. Will she choose Devin or Marcus? Or throw a last-minute twist?

Jenn, who talks about having a complete change of mind the morning of the decision, might have been influenced by her family. In the trailer, they talk to her about how she is prone to picking “emotionally unavailable men.” Was this a dig at Marcus, who still hasn’t fully opened up to Jenn? Or could there be more drama at play? Watch next Tuesday night to get all the answers.

The Bachelorette, Season 21 Finale, September 3, 8/7c, ABC