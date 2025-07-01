What Happened to ‘Deadliest Catch’s Sig Hansen?

Sig Hansen is a staple on Deadliest Catch, and while the official cast for the show’s upcoming 21st season has not been confirmed, fans are expecting to see him out on his boat once again.

His dedication to the show came amid some intense health issues over the years. Scroll down for a refresher on what happened to Hansen and more.

What happened to Sig Hansen?

Hansen suffered a heart attack while filming Deadliest Catch in March 2016. “It was a strange heart attack,” Hansen told Yahoo. “It wasn’t like you see in the movies. I had this really sharp, sharp pain, like a knife, right behind my chest plate. It just kept pushing, and it was making me more angry.”

When he came to, Hansen said he was in “denial” about what was happening and wanted to continue fishing. But after some tests, medics discovered he had a “full-blown heart attack,” and he was medevaced to a hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

“I think what saved my life was the shot you get for any blood clots,” Hansen admitted. “There was a blood clot lodged in one of my arteries, and it dissolved it.”

Another health episode followed in October 2018. This time, cameras weren’t rolling, but Hansen opened up about the “slight heart attack” when Deadliest Catch returned the following spring. The heart attack was triggered by an allergic reaction to an antibiotic he was taking for a sinus infection. “The nurse said I probably had less than 10 minutes,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “They gave me the EpiPen and then my body went into a shock.”

Hansen told TV Insider that he officially quit smoking after that incident. “When I got out the next day, day after, then I said to myself, ‘You know what, that’s it.’ I was embarrassed and ashamed of myself, and that’s when I threw [the cigarettes] away,” he revealed.

Did Sig Hansen leave Deadliest Catch?

In September 2010, it was reported that Hansen would not be returning for Season 7 of Deadliest Catch. However, the following month, it was announced that he would be coming back to the show.

The brief hiatus came amid issues with Deadliest Catch’s network, Discovery. “We have been through a lot over the past year and unfortunately given the situation with Discovery, we are unable to continue participating in Deadliest Catch,” Hansen said in a joint statement with Jonathan Hillstrand and Anthony Hillstrand. “It has been a fantastic ride, and we wish the best to all of the amazing and supportive Catch fans we have met over the years.”

Discovery had sued the Hillstrands, alleging they didn’t finish work on a Deadliest Catch spinoff they were working on. To show his support for the brothers, Hansen released a statement saying, “I want people to know the captains stand together, and me and my brothers support them 100 percent.”

In the end, Hansen did not end up leaving Deadliest Catch. It’s unclear what negotiations he made with the network to work out his return. The Hillstrands came back to the show, as well.

How many times has Sig Hansen been married?

Hansen has been married two times. His first marriage was to Lisa Eckstrom. It’s unclear how long they were together, but they reportedly separated before the birth of their daughter, Melissa Eckstrom.

Melissa accused Hansen of sexually abusing her when she was a child in the early 1990s, which he denied, and no criminal charges were ever brought against him. “We have concluded that it’s outside our charging standards and we’re going to maintain our original decision not to charge Mr. Hansen,” the deputy prosecutor told Seattle Times in 2017.

However, a judge ruled that Melissa could move forward with her civil case in 2018. The verdict has not been publicized.

Hansen is now married to wife June Hansen. Their wedding date is unknown, but they have been together for more than 20 years. June was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, and since she is a fairly private person, there has not been an update on her condition. With June, Hansen has two adopted daughters, Mandy Hansen and Nina Hansen.

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 Premiere, Friday, August 1, 8/7c, Discovery Channel