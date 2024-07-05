Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Marcus Shoberg is one of the dashing beaus who will be meeting Jenn Tran for the first time during The Bachelorette Season 21 premiere, airing July 8 on ABC. Based on his background, the 31-year-old could be the knight in shining armor Jenn wants to find on her journey to love.

With 25 suitors, it can be difficult to discern who’s who. Get to know Marcus as the new season gets underway.

What does Marcus do for a living?

Marcus works for Falkor Technologies, a software development company he founded in 2023, according to his LinkedIn. He hopes to be an astronaut one day.

Marcus is also an Army Ranger veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He spent 18 months in combat and participated in “a few hundred missions,” Marcus wrote on Instagram. During his time serving in the army, Marcus underwent nine surgeries and spent around 60 days in the ICU. He spent three years recovering from his injuries.

“When life demands the impossible, how do you react? Here’s my take: Risk EVERYTHING you have, so long it means that you’re giving the people you love a reason to believe. Do the impossible, and make for damn sure that you do it better than anyone else,” he said.

Where is Marcus from?

Marcus currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. He is the only North Carolinian competing for Jenn’s heart this season.

Where did Marcus go to college?

He attended Harvard University and majored in computer science. He’s expected to graduate in 2025.

What is Marcus looking for in a relationship?

Marcus is a “man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values,” according to his ABC bio. He wants to settle down and start a family. Could he find his perfect match with Jenn?

