Property Brothers Hit With Backlash Over New Show Amid HGTV Cancellations

The premiere of the Property Brothers’ new series is coming amid a difficult time for some HGTV fans.

Drew and Jonathan Scott are going back to their rustic roots on the new show Chasing the West, which premieres on the home renovation network next month. Having grown up on a Canadian ranch, the twins will help families looking to trade in the city life for the quiet of the country find their perfect home.

While the siblings have been TV mainstays since Property Brothers premiered in 2011, some viewers have expressed their upset over Drew and Scott receiving another HGTV series while others — such as Bargain Block and Married to Real Estate — have recently been canceled.

“Ugh. They cut quality shows then shove this down our throats. I am out,” one Reddit user wrote in a recent thread about Chasing the West. Another posted, “Canceling 3 great shows while adding more Scott brothers shows is frankly disappointing. Same thing on Food Network. I’ve seen enough of Guy Fieri and Bobby Flay.”

A third user shared, “They have had at least 10 shows on HGTV. Enough is enough.” Drew and Scott have launched several Property Brothers spinoffs over the years, including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Property Brothers: Forever Home.

A different Reddit user suggested that the timing of Chasing the West‘s premiere, coinciding with the network’s recent cancellations, was simply an unfortunate coincidence. “I bet this was already filmed and ready to go, because everything else that’s not filmed is canceled,” they wrote.

Earlier this month, Bargain Block‘s Keith Bynum revealed in an Instagram Story Q&A that HGTV decided not to renew the show for a fifth season. “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December,” he explained on June 17. “Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

Days later, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson revealed that their series, Married to Real Estate, had been canceled while they were on a family vacation. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” Sherrod shared in a June 24 Instagram statement.

Izzy Battres broke news on June 25 that his series, Izzy Does It, was canceled after its debut season, while Jonathan Knight announced that Farmhouse Fixer would also be coming to an end.

“I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” the New Kids on the Block singer wrote via Instagram on June 25. “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Chasing the West, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 10, 9/8c, HGTV