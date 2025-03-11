The Final Rose For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

DeAnna Pappas requested that her ex-husband, Stephen Stagliano, stay at least 100 yards away from her following an alleged altercation at her home on February 26. The Bachelorette alum was arrested after the incident and denied Stagliano’s claims against her, according to In Touch Weekly.

Pappas made her restraining order request on March 7 after Lynn Stagliano, who appears to be Stephen’s mother, filed a declaration in the exes’ divorce, which was finalized in June 2024. Lynn claimed that she “clearly smelled alcohol” on Pappas’ breath when she picked up one of the former reality star’s children for school on the morning of February 26.

Pappas slammed Lynn’s allegations. “This is wholly false and fabricated as a way for [Stephen] to gain leverage in his attempt to alienate the children from me,” she claimed, per In Touch. She also said point-blank, “I am not an alcoholic,” and accused her ex-husband of “coaching” their daughter to “look for alcohol in the home.”

In her restraining order filing, Pappas referenced the February 26 incident that led to her arrest. She claimed that her ex asked to smell her breath when he came to pick up their daughter on the night in question. According to Pappas, she tried to ignore Stagliano and walk back inside, but she said he “refused to leave,” which is when things allegedly got physical.

“Stephen took his hands, grabbing me, and then forcefully shoved me,” she alleged. “He pushed my back again. In fear that he would hurt me, I immediately went back inside the house and locked the door while I waited for the police to arrive.”

Stagliano “told the Sheriff that [Pappas] was the aggressor who assaulted him, which was false,” according to Pappas, who was released on $20,000 bond the same day of her arrest. She also said she tested negative in a voluntary drug test after being bailed out. A hearing is set for later this month.

Pappas made it to the final rose ceremony on Season 11 of The Bachelor in 2007, but lead Brad Womack infamously rejected both remaining women. She was then named the lead for Season 4 of The Bachelorette and got engaged to Jesse Csincsak, but they split in November 2008.

She moved on with Stagliano, whose brother was a contestant on The Bachelorette Season 5. After tying the knot in 2011, they welcomed a daughter in February 2014 and a son in March 2016. They announced their split in January 2023, more than a year before their divorce was finalized.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.