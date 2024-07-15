Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Thomas Nguyen made a great first impression with Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette premiere night. The 31-year-old bonded with Jenn over their families during their first chat. “Jenn is stunning. Our connection was more than just physical,” Thomas N. said during the premiere.

Thomas N. has already made himself a possible frontrunner this season with just that one conversation. From the looks of the trailer, this suitor is going hard for Jenn’s heart. From his job to his competitive swimming career, here’s a full breakdown of Thomas N.

What does Thomas N. do for a living?

Thomas N. is a retirement specialist and licensed insurance agent at PRES Financial, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated from Florida Southern College in 2014.

Where is Thomas N. from?

He lives in Tucker, Georgia. During one of his first conversations with Jenn, Thomas N. revealed that his parents immigrated from Vietnam.

“My mom dropped out of pharmaceutical school to take on another job to sponsor her whole family over from Vietnam,” Thomas said. Jenn told Thomas N. that her parents did something similar, which led to their instant connection. “Knowing what Jenn’s mom and dad went through so Jenn can be where she is now, I get this. This is me right to the core,” Thomas noted.

While pointing out his finger tattoos, two of which represented the Vietnam flag, Thomas N. revealed that he has dual citizenship with the United States and Vietnam.

Thomas N. has two brothers and admitted that his parents “sacrificed a lot” so he and his siblings could have opportunities. “I’ve watched my parents fight for each other, and I want a marriage like that,” he said on The Bachelorette.

Did Thomas N. compete in the Olympics?

No, he did not compete in the Olympics—but he tried to! The three-time state swimming champion swam for Vietnam’s official team.

“I tried to make the Olympics in 2016, but then I partially tore my rotator cuff in my left shoulder,” Thomas N. said in his Bachelorette introduction video. “So I wasn’t an Olympic swimmer, so I was an Olympic hopeful, if you will.”

What has Jenn said about him?

“Thomas N. definitely saw a different side of me that not a lot of people can see and that just touched a really special place in my heart, and I feel grateful that all these men are truly opening up to me,” Jenn said after her talk with Thomas N.

In an interview with Glamour, Jenn said her quick discussion with Thomas N. was one of her “favorite conversations.” She added, “I think back to it a lot because it’s not every day that you get to bond with somebody on your immigrant parents and you get to connect with somebody on that level because not everybody can understand that. That was a really special conversation for me because he really understood where I was coming from, and my family means everything to me.”

Jenn also weighed in about there not being more Asian representation amongst her suitors. “I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” she said. “Asian men haven’t always seen themselves in this position, and I am hoping that me being here and Thomas N. being there, that the both of us can inspire other Asian men to realize that they can do this too if they want. They can be in this position as well. I’m hoping that it inspires them.”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC