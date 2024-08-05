Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Jenn Tran is setting the record straight. The Bachelorette star responded to the brewing drama surrounding Sam McKinney, one of her suitors who’s been claiming (along with his family) on social media that he got a “bad edit” on the show.

“Listen, nobody can put words in your mouth,” Jenn said on the Love to See It podcast. “As much as a TV edit is, no one can give you a villain edit in some way, which is what some people are claiming. You have to own your words because no one is putting words in your mouth.”

She added, “You are the person that’s saying those things, and so what I will say is that sometimes you’ve just got to take responsibility for the things that are coming out of your mouth.”

The 26-year-old also looked back at their one-on-one date when she and Sam M. jumped off the Sky Tower in New Zealand. Before comforting her, Sam M. chuckled as Jenn expressed how “terrified” she was about the jump.

“That moment is very, very interesting for me to watch back and process and watch back with a lot of other eyes on the situation, and I was definitely annoyed in the moment when he made the decision for both of us to jump,” she admitted.

The date was a learning lesson for Jenn, who realized what she did not want in a partner. “I don’t want a partner that’s just going to tell me to do something and not be there for me and not emotionally support me in that way,” she said. “So watching it back was tough because it’s also like, that’s not the message that I want people to be watching, like little girls who look up to me, that’s not what you should be allowing your partner to do.”

Sam M. got off to a solid start on The Bachelorette. On premiere night, the South Carolina native received Jenn’s First Impression rose and had a hot and heavy makeout session with her. However, as the season has progressed, Sam M. has gotten increasingly involved in the suitor drama.

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC