The Bachelorette‘s Jenn Tran might have passed on them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the road for Jeremy Simon, Sam Nejad, Spencer Conley, and Aaron Erb. These men might have more to share within the Bachelor Nation sphere. Perhaps on Bachelor in Paradise? Especially as fans are dying to see if Sam N. will dazzle onscreen with another great denim fit… or was it leather? Alongside the intrigue of how Jeremy is doing after his journey with Jenn came to a close during hometowns.

Others have big shoes to fill like Aaron, whose brother Noah Erb met his fiancé, Abigail Heringer, on Bachelor in Paradise, while some might just want to take a more relaxed approach on the beach.

They’d be joining Hakeem Moulton and Jonathon Johnson, who were announced during the Men Tell All special on August 27. Jonathon made Jenn’s final three, but he was eliminated in Hawaii.

Below, see what Jeremy, Sam N., Spencer, and Aaron had to say about whether or not they would be interested in returning to the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 10, 2025, ABC