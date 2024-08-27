Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ Men Reveal If They’d Join ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Jeremy Simon and Sam Nejad on 'The Bachelorette'
The Bachelorettes Jenn Tran might have passed on them, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the road for Jeremy Simon, Sam Nejad, Spencer Conley, and Aaron Erb. These men might have more to share within the Bachelor Nation sphere. Perhaps on Bachelor in Paradise? Especially as fans are dying to see if Sam N. will dazzle onscreen with another great denim fit… or was it leather? Alongside the intrigue of how Jeremy is doing after his journey with Jenn came to a close during hometowns.

Others have big shoes to fill like Aaron, whose brother Noah Erb met his fiancé, Abigail Heringer, on Bachelor in Paradise, while some might just want to take a more relaxed approach on the beach.

They’d be joining Hakeem Moulton and Jonathon Johnson, who were announced during the Men Tell All special on August 27. Jonathon made Jenn’s final three, but he was eliminated in Hawaii.

Below, see what Jeremy, Sam N., Spencer, and Aaron had to say about whether or not they would be interested in returning to the franchise.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 10, 2025, ABC

Spencer Conley on 'The Bachelorette'
Spencer Conley

“I’m looking for my person,” Spencer told TV Insider and other outlets. “That’s what I want. And if that happens to be on a beach, I’m not opposed to it. But if that happens to be in Dallas, I’m not opposed to that either. Just tell me where I have to go. Life’s crazy. That’s what this whole experience has shown me. I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Aaron Erb on 'The Bachelorette'
Aaron Erb

“I think, obviously, he met Abby through Paradise,” Aaron shared while talking about the support from his twin brother, Noah.

“He believes in the process. I believe in the process. He’s just encouraged me to do whatever I feel like is best and just go where life takes me,” Aaron said before adding, “Being in the Air Force, having that opportunity, the timing of everything, it would have to work out honestly. So I’m not like, I’ve got to go to Paradise, but if it were to happen, I would be excited if I can do it. I think he’s just encouraged me to follow my path in life and don’t copy him. He met his fiancé, they’re about to get married, through Paradise, so I’m definitely open to it.”

Jeremy Simon on 'The Bachelorette'
Jeremy Simon

“Every day is day to day. To me, that’s how I live my life,” Jeremy opened up after the Men Tell All. “That’s not always the best thing, but either way, I’m playing it day by day. If they approach me, if I’m single at a time, if I feel ready for it, yeah, I’d definitely consider it. But it’s probably not filming for, like, another year.”

Jeremy also mentioned that it’s not just love that he’s looking for on the show. “But I will say, I’m attracted to the idea now because Jonathan and Hakeem are my boys, and it would be cool to obviously chill with them, and not date the same girl,” he added.

Sam Nejad on 'The Bachelorette'
Sam Nejad

Sam N. revealed more about wanting to go on Bachelor in Paradise by saying, “If I were selected, I would definitely love for that opportunity.”

