Famed televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has died aged 90. One of the most well-known Pentecostal preachers in America, Swaggart suffered a cardiac arrest in his Louisiana home on June 15.

His ministry posted on Instagram following Swaggart’s death: “Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day.”

“For over seven decades, Brother Swaggart poured out his life preaching the gospel, singing songs of the faith, and pointing millions to the saving power of Jesus Christ and the Baptism of the Holy Spirit. His voice echoed through nations, his music softened hearts, and his message never changed: Jesus Christ and Him crucified,” the ministry wrote.

Swaggart was born on March 15, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana, and began his full-time ministry in 1955. He started preaching on the radio in the early ’60s before transitioning to television in 1975. He went on to found the Family Worship Center and Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, eventually becoming one of the most prominent televangelists in the country. At the height of his influence, his program reached over two million homes.

In 1988, the televangelist faced a national scandal when he was photographed with a sex worker in a New Orleans motel, and again in 1991 when he was caught again with another sex worker. This incident led to Swaggart temporarily stepping down as the head of the ministry. He continued preaching for decades following the scandal, but with a reduced audience.

Swaggart famously gave a tearful sermon following the incident with the sex worker in 1988.”I have sinned against you,” Swaggart said to TV audiences. “I beg you to forgive me.”

In addition to his ministry and television career, Swaggart was also a recording artist. His website offers over 70 albums for sale, including two albums he recorded with his cousin, Jerry Lee Lewis.

And the time of his passing, he served as the pastor of the Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and ran the SonLife Broadcasting Network. Through the SonLife Radio and Broadcasting Networks, the Swaggart family continues to broadcast its programs.

Swaggart is remembered by wife Frances Swaggart, who hosted the Frances and Friends Christian radio program. Their only child, Donnie, is also a minister.