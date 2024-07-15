Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Sam Nejad is one of Jenn Tran’s suitors on The Bachelorette, but this isn’t his first rodeo competing alongside other men for a woman’s affections. Before he was cast on The Bachelorette, Sam N. actually appeared in one of popular YouTuber David Alvareeezy’s ranking videos.

He was featured in “Girls Blind Rank Guys Kissing,” which debuted in August 2023. The video has over 8 million views and counting.

Alongside five other guys, Sam N.’s kissing skills and attractiveness were ranked by three women. While speaking with the trio of ladies, Sam N. revealed some notable things about himself, including that he’d “never been in a relationship.” He later add that the reason why he was perpetually single was because he hadn’t “found the right one yet.”

His lack of experience in the relationship department was a red flag with the ladies. Based on looks and personality, Sam N. was ranked six out of six.

Then came the kissing experiment. When Sam N. made out with all three blindfolded girls, they had mixed reactions about their lip locks. The first girl he smooched called his kissing “really bad.” She ranked his skills a two on a scale of one to 10.

The second girl was “okay” with his kissing. “I could dig that.” Sam N. was able to nab a six from her. The final girl also acknowledged that Sam N.’s kissing wasn’t “bad.” She knocked his rating to a five because of her distaste for his beard. In the end, Sam N. moved up to fourth place in the kiss ranking.

Sam N. didn’t get a chance to kiss Jenn on premiere night. That honor went to the other Sam, Sam McKinney, who also received Jenn’s First Impression rose.

The 25-year-old admitted to Jenn that he’s never been in love nor in a relationship. He referred to himself as a “love virgin.” He later said, “I want our souls to kiss, not our lips.” Maybe he was all kissed out after last year’s makeout fest!

In the extended trailer for Jenn’s season, Sam N. told Jenn seemingly early on that he was “already falling in love” with her, which did not go over well with the other guys. “You don’t know about love. You’re a kid,” Spencer said to Sam N. Later, Thomas N. asked Sam N., “You think you’re ready for an engagement?”

The Bachelorette, Season 21, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC