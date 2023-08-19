‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 3

Michael Gibson/Paramount+

After hearing Scotty’s voice in an alternate future timeline in the Season 1 finale, “Hegemony” brought him onscreen, played by Martin Quinn. He’d ended up in the same Gorn trouble on the planet where Batel and her crew were, and we saw why he’d one day be the chief engineer with what he can do.

“We knew that we wanted a moment to bring in Scotty, that we had an opportunity, and it was a chance to do something interesting. We knew we had to introduce a new character at one point, and as we were working on it, we were just sort of like, this seems like an opportunity to do Scotty,” executive producer Henry Alonso Myers told TV Insider. “We knew that they were not yet the Scotty who they would become. And so we had an opportunity to try to discuss who that character would be now, who is not yet the person who he is.”

When he boarded the Enterprise, Pelia (Carol Kane) said he was one of her best students. Last we saw him, he was going to work with her on tech that could hide them from the Gorn. But how much will he be a part of Season 3? Will he be a series regular or recur? “He will return in some fashion, and everyone knows that Scotty doesn’t die, but he will go through some stuff,” was all Myers would say.