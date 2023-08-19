‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 3
The good news after that cliffhanger: We know Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be back for a third season. (It was renewed in March, three months before Season 2 premiered.) It’s just a question of when (pending the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.)
The Season 2 finale, “Hegemony,” saw Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise come to the aid of Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) and her crew, which also included Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), on her way to a fellowship. But they were facing a familiar enemy — the Gorn — and there was a major twist just as it seemed like everything, aside from Batel being bitten, might just work out: The crew members we thought were beamed back to the Enterprise were taken by the Gorn. And Admiral April (Adrian Holmes) ordered an immediate withdrawal. The episode ended without Pike giving his orders to his crew.
Below, we take a look at the burning questions we have for the third season.
