Did ‘The Bachelor’ Spoil the Ending With Editing Mistake? Fans Have Theories﻿

Every rose has its thorn, and fans think that Bachelor Nation just revealed theirs.

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei stood in front of three women, but with only two roses to give out. In the days leading up to this moment, Joey had overnight dates in the infamous Fantasy Suites with contestants Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, and now he had to choose one woman to eliminate. Joey handed the first rose to Daisy, and then the second rose to Kelsey, sending Rachel home confused and with tears in her eyes.

However, a few eagle-eyed fans have been questioning if the events of that afternoon really unfolded as shown on TV. During the rose ceremony, viewers notice that when Joey is shown holding the “second” rose intended for Kelsey, there is another rose visible on that table beside him – a.k.a. the rose that was supposedly already handed out to Daisy. Fans believe that this was a blatant continuity error and that ABC aired an edited version of the episode, purposefully altering the order of events to suggest that Daisy’s name was called out by Joey before Kelsey’s.

Now you may be asking, why is this a big deal? Well, in Bachelor Nation history, fans have discovered that as the rose ceremonies get smaller and more intimate, the Bachelor or Bachelorette will give the first rose of the evening to the person they have the strongest connection with. So, in Joey’s case, it looks as though Daisy is the front-runner amongst the remaining women and the one he is most likely to propose to. But if Joey actually gave the first rose to Kelsey at last week’s ceremony, why does The Bachelor want it to look like he gave it to Daisy first instead? Do they want fans to think that Daisy is the one who ends up engaged to Joey so that it’s more of a shock if he picks Kelsey? You’ll have to tune into the finale on Monday to find out!

The Bachelor, Season 28 Finale, March 25, 8/7c, ABC