Which Are the Largest Current Shared Universes in Primetime TV?

Meredith Jacobs
6 Comments
NCIS New Orleans Arrowverse Infinite Earths Crossover Law Order SVU
Skip Bolen/CBS; Katie Yu/The CW; Virginia Sherwood/NBC

If you’re a TV fan, there is plenty to watch right now. And if you’re a fan of crossovers — even minor ones with a character or for an episode — you’re also in luck. Primetime television has been filled with shared universes, especially in recent years.

If you’re into procedurals (like the NCISes or Dick Wolf‘s extended universe), zombies (The Walking Dead universe), or superheroes (the Arrowverse), you’re covered. In fact, crossovers aren’t necessarily beholden to a network: Chicago P.D.‘s (NBC) Tracy Spiridakos went over to FBI (CBS).

7 Dream TV Show Crossovers We'd Love to SeeSee Also

7 Dream TV Show Crossovers We'd Love to See

From the probable (with 'NCIS' series) to the least possible ('Prodigal Son' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine').

So scroll down as we examine the shared universes currently part of primetime television. (Notes: We’re not including any shows in development, which rules out Walking Dead spinoffs that have just been announced.)

Grey's Anatomy Station 19 Crossover Finale 2020 Andy Meredith
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Grey's Anatomy

Number of shows: 3

Grey’s Anatomy (2005-present), Station 19 (2018-present), Private Practice (2007-2013)

FBI Most Wanted Crossover
Mark Schafer /CBS

FBI

Number of shows: 3

FBI (2018-present), FBI: Most Wanted (2020-present), FBI: International (2021-present)

Fear the Walking Dead Morgan Lennie James
Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead Universe

Number of shows: 3

The Walking Dead (2010-present), Fear the Walking Dead (2015-present), The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021)

One Chicago 2020 Poster
NBCUniversal

One Chicago

Number of shows: 4

Chicago Fire (2012-present), Chicago P.D. (2014-present), Chicago Med (2015-present), Chicago Justice (2017)

NCIS New Orleans Crossover Gibbs Pride
Skip Bolen/CBS

NCIS

Number of shows: 5

NCIS (2003-present), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009-present), NCIS: Hawai’i (2021-present) NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2021), JAG (1995-2005)

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Organized Crime
Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Law & Order

Number of shows: 7

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-present), Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021-present), Law & Order (1990-2010, 2022-present), Law & Order: True Crime (2017), Law & Order: LA (2010-2011), Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001-2011), Law & Order: Trial by Jury (2005-2006)

Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover
Katie Yu/The CW

Arrowverse

Number of shows: 8

The Flash (2014-present), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (2016-present), Batwoman (2019-present), DC’s Stargirl (2020-present), Superman & Lois (2021-present), Supergirl (2015-2021), Black Lightning (2018-2021), Arrow (2012-2020)

(Note: Yes, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” brought in a few more shows, like Lucifer and Smallville, to the mix, but we’re not including cameos.)

NCIS Los Angeles Hawaii Five-0 Crossover
Richard Cartwright/CBS

CBS Procedurals

Number of shows: 9

NCIS (2003-present), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009-present), Magnum P.I. (2018-present), NCIS: Hawai’i (2021-present), MacGyver (2016-2021), NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2021), Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2020), Scorpion (2014-2018), JAG (1995-2005)

Law & Order SVU Mariska Hargitay Season 21 Olivia Benson
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dick Wolf

Number of shows: 18

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-present), Chicago Fire (2012-present), Chicago P.D. (2014-present), Chicago Med (2015-present), FBI (2018-present), FBI: Most Wanted (2020-present), Law & Order: Organized Crime (2021-present), FBI: International (2021-present), Law & Order (1990-2010, 2022-present), Law & Order: True Crime (2017), Chicago Justice (2017), In Plain Sight (2008-2012), Law & Order: LA (2010-2011), Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001-2011), Conviction (2006), Law & Order: Trial by Jury (2005-2006), Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-1999), New York Undercover (1994-1999)

Arrow

Arrowverse

Batwoman

Black Lightning

Chicago Fire

Chicago Justice

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Fear the Walking Dead

Grey's Anatomy

Hawaii Five-0 (2010)

JAG

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

MacGyver (2016)

Magnum P.I. (2018)

NCIS

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: New Orleans

One Chicago

Scorpion

Station 19

Supergirl

The Flash

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond