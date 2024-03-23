‘Ned’s Declassified’ Stars Apologize for Joking About ‘Quiet on Set’ Documentary

A trio of stars from the Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide are addressing the “super s—t joke” they made in reference to the new docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

“If you haven’t seen the clip, if you haven’t seen what’s going on, we were on a TikTok Live being asked to comment on the Quiet on Set documentary, which we hadn’t seen,” Devon Werkheiser explained in a conversation with Ned’s Declassified costars Daniel Curtis Lee and Lindsey Shaw on their Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide in an episode released on Friday. “And yeah, a super s—t joke came out that was referenced at Daniel and looked like I was talking about [Drake & Josh alum] Drake [Bell], and it all overlaps.”

Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set — which aired on Sunday and Monday — covers the emotional and physical abuse that Bell and other former child stars allegedly suffered while working for producer Dan Schneider on Nickelodeon shows.

And in a TikTok Live clip on Monday, Werkheiser made a joke directed at Lee as they and Shaw commented on the docuseries, Variety reports. “Daniel, we told you never to speak about that,” Werkheiser said, as seen in a recording of the TikTok Live. “Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes.”

Bell responded to the clip on X that night, writing, “Ned’s Declassless… this is wild… laugh it up, guys… laugh it up… ‘Give me your h*les’?! Really?!”

Werkheiser apologized in an X post of his own hours later, writing, “I was being an idiot today. No way around it. I feel horrible that my dumb ass was even speaking about this without seeing it. I watched Quiet On Set tonight and am horrified by the gravity of what Drake and others shared. Truly heartbroken about what my fellow actors went through. I can’t believe they weren’t protected. I’m sorry for compounding any hurt.”

So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you. pic.twitter.com/WKzcOXL0p4 — Devon Werkheiser (@devonwerkharder) March 19, 2024

And on Friday’s podcast episode, Werkheiser said, “We f—ked up. I get it. We hadn’t seen the doc, and everyone was asking us for their for our opinions on it.”

“We had no clue of the magnitude of what they were discussing,” Lee added.

“Now we’ve watched it, and I get it,” Werkheiser said. “If I had just watched [the docuseries] — especially that third episode — and then watched us joking like that, I would be like, ‘Are they sociopaths? Is something wrong with them?’”

Lee said that Werkheiser’s joke was an example of the “extreme way” that they “disparage each other,” but emphasized that they weren’t talking about Bell.

Shaw, meanwhile, noted that the group showed insensitivity “in that we decided to talk about something that we knew nothing about.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).