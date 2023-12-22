19 Best TV Performances of 2023
If the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes taught TV viewers anything, it’s to appreciate the great content they’re able to enjoy because of these talented individuals.
In 2023, there were several stellar performances worth celebrating, ranging from final season standouts for Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, and Snowfall‘s Damson Idris to roles for vets such as Jamie Lee Curtis, guest starring on The Bear, and David Tennant, who returned as the deceptively soft demon Crowley on Good Omens and The Doctor on Doctor Who. Cynthia Nixon remains a delight on The Gilded Age, and Tom Hiddleston may have just ended his time as the God of Mischief on a high note on Loki.
Below, the TV Insider team is sharing their selections for the best TV performances in 2023 (listed in alphabetical order by show). Scroll down for a peek at the must-see performances and let us know your favorites in the comments section. (And don’t forget to check out our picks for best shows and episodes.)