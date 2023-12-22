19 Best TV Performances of 2023

TV Insider Staff
Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary,' Devery Jacobs in 'Reservation Dogs,' and David Tennant in 'Good Omens'
If the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes taught TV viewers anything, it’s to appreciate the great content they’re able to enjoy because of these talented individuals.

In 2023, there were several stellar performances worth celebrating, ranging from final season standouts for Barry‘s Sarah Goldberg, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, and Snowfall‘s Damson Idris to roles for vets such as Jamie Lee Curtis, guest starring on The Bear, and David Tennant, who returned as the deceptively soft demon Crowley on Good Omens and The Doctor on Doctor Who. Cynthia Nixon remains a delight on The Gilded Age, and Tom Hiddleston may have just ended his time as the God of Mischief on a high note on Loki.

Below, the TV Insider team is sharing their selections for the best TV performances in 2023 (listed in alphabetical order by show). Scroll down for a peek at the must-see performances and let us know your favorites in the comments section. (And don’t forget to check out our picks for best shows and episodes.)

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie in the 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 finale
ABC/Eric Liebowitz

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Season 1 Gregory Eddie walked so Season 2 Gregory Eddie could run. The character soars off the well-written pages of Abbott Elementary’s scripts thanks to Tyler James Williams’ performance, which is equal parts slapstick funny and endearingly sincere. Each choice Williams makes shows off his artistic intelligence and brings us a new Gregory who grows more confident with every scene. That the formerly reluctant teacher has evolved from aimless and afraid to secure and bold in just two seasons is a testament to Williams’ ability to develop a character beyond what’s already written (and a strong argument for 22-episode seasons).

His performance can’t be separated from the great contributions of leading lady Quinta Brunson (in front and behind of the camera). Janine and Gregory’s genuine interest in each other has made them feel valued as they are, something both sadly lacked in past relationships. While Janine is struggling with how their slow-burn romance made her behave (though we’d argue unaddressed family issues made her act up), her interest in Gregory has made him love himself. We can’t wait to see him return the favor in Season 3. Kelli Boyle

Sarah Goldberg in a brunette wig as Sally in 'Barry'
HBO

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sarah Goldberg was great in every season of HBO’s Barry, but the final season was a tour de force. Goldberg plays Sally, a deeply sympathetic character who seems confident but is deeply insecure and makes bafflingly bad life decisions. As an audience member, you wonder why Sally would want to run away with known murderer Bill Hader‘s Barry? Goldberg’s performance is why Sally, a domestic violence survivor and failed actress, would make that decision, even if it is a terrible one.

In this season of Barry, we meet Sally’s family. Her horrible mother explains everything about her, and Goldberg is excellent in those scenes. She especially moved us in the finale, years after the events of the show, in which she lives a seemingly happy, normal life, but she’s clearly deeply affected by her past. —Leah Williams

Jamie Lee Curtis in 'The Bear' Season 2 Episode 6, 'Fishes'
Chuck Hodes/FX

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis may have just won her first Oscar, but she delivered the best performance of her career in The Bear‘s exceptional flashback Christmas episode, “Fishes.” The episode itself is no doubt Emmy-bound, and if any show has earned dominating the Emmys’ guest star categories in 2025, it’s the cast of “Fishes.” But even with the stacked list of stellar performances, Curtis soars above the rest as Donna, the Berzatto family matriarch whose open-wound emotions threaten any emotional progress her adult children have made. 

We don’t have to know how Donna got this way to understand that whatever generational trauma she’s carrying has been passed down to her children, who are now saddled with the burden of re-parenting themselves because of her sympathetic but damaging shortcomings. Something clicked with Curtis here. Donna turns from gleeful to distressed on a dime, and the ease and expertise with which Curtis navigates this is indicative of someone who can feel their years of work culminating in something great. She isn’t even trying to do great work on The Bear, it’s just happening. She knows it, and we get to watch. What a thrill. —Kelli Boyle

Beef. Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 101 of Beef. Cr. Andrew Cooper/Netflix © 2023
Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Steven Yeun, Beef

Steven Yeun has come a long way from The Walking Dead. After wowing audiences with A24’s Miniari, Prime Video’s surprise hit Invincible, and his memorable role in Jordan Peele’s Nope, the actor returned to television in arguably his best role yet. Equally parts hilarious, tragic, and downright pathetic at times, Yeun’s Danny Cho serves as a vessel to showcase Yeun’s emotional range as an actor. From road rage-fueled anger to somber regret, Cho encapsulates a fully realized character (mis)dealing with emotional trauma, and Yeun brings him to life authentically. His story and arc are only reflected more perfectly than in his co-star Ali Wong, who embodies the same flaws and character arcs as Cho does. Isaac Rouse

David Tennant in 'Good Omens' and 'Doctor Who'
Prime Video; BBC Studios

David Tennant, Good Omens & Doctor Who

David Tennant delivered heartbreaking performances twice in 2023. First, look no further than that final conversation between the demon Crowley (above left) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in the Good Omens Season 2 finale for why including him on this list is a no-brainer. Tennant’s phenomenal performance in that scene is exactly what it needs to be: devastating, both when we can see Crowley’s yellow eyes and from the moment he puts his sunglasses back on, hiding himself from Aziraphale. (Can anyone else express as much emotion as he does with his eyes hidden from view?) His pause after “I would like to spend,” as well as everything leading up to the kiss and his reaction to Aziraphale’s “I forgive you,” shows how much heart Tennant brings to the demon. (I, of course, have to praise Sheen as well during that conversation; the actors’ chemistry is perfect and they’re terrific scene partners.)

Plus, on a lighter note, he radiates pure joy when we briefly see his character as an angel in the Season 2 premiere, and no one sprawls or walks (slinks) like Tennant does as Crowley in Neil Gaiman’s Prime Video series (based on his and Terry Pratchett’s book).

Then, in his return as The Doctor (the Fourteenth now) for the three 60th anniversary specials, he portrayed a devastating rage and quiet resignation (above right) as he had to awaken the Time Lord part of best friend Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), knowing it would kill her (it didn’t) in “The Star Beast”; the pain and anguish of Not-Donna bringing up where he’s really from (not Gallifrey) and the Flux in “Wild Blue Yonder”; and the horror of facing the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), the sadness of the losses that resulted because of the villain and the trauma he’d suffered (as well as the thought of being apart from the TARDIS), the acceptance of his regeneration, and the amazement of stopping and living a life with a family in “The Giggle.”

And while this Doctor wasn’t that far off from his Tenth, Tennant carried the weight of what had happened to the Time Lord since then. While that did mute the delight of The Doctor (which is why he needed that hug from Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor), there’s a reason it was so good to see Tennant back (and he’s, admittedly, my Doctor): There’s just something special about him in the role. —Meredith Jacobs 

Jennifer Jason Leigh in 'Fargo' Year 5
Michelle Faye/FX

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Fargo

No one seems to be having quite as much fun onscreen this year as Jennifer Jason Leigh in the latest installment of FX’s anthology from showrunner Noah Hawley. Featuring as Lorraine Lyon, the “Debt Queen” of the Midwest, Leigh is chewing up the snowy scenery and any fool who dares cross her path in the fifth year of the dark comedy. Unlike her Minnesota counterparts, Leigh is utilizing an accent inspired by William F. Buckley, as she told us, “I watched a lot of Firing Line, and it’s a really fun accent to do.” Her dismissive tone and disinterest in anything beyond her personal motivations creates quite a character that may be attributed to Hawley, but could only be portrayed by Leigh onscreen. – Meaghan Darwish

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook in 'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Episode 5
Barbara Nitke/HBO

Cynthia Nixon, The Gilded Age

Cynthia Nixon has long been known for playing bold characters thanks to Sex and the City. Seeing her turn a demure, wallflower-type performance in the Julian Fellowes HBO drama has been an unexpected delight. The Gilded Age Season 1 saw Ada Brook as a spinster with low self-esteem, her gentle and tender nature providing a welcome and comedic contrast to the campy curmudgeon that is Christine Baranski’s Agnes van Rhijn. The splendid Season 2 saw Ada come into her own thanks to the touching late-bloomer love story shared with Robert Sean Leonard’s Reverend Luke Forte. When their life together took a tragic turn, Nixon spoke volumes about Ada’s grief just through the looks in her teary eyes. The connection shared with niece Marian (Louisa Jacobson) also grew this season, as Marian helped love on Ada to combat Agnes’ cruelty. When Agnes makes her doubt, Nixon brings Ada into a teenage-like headspace, showing how this relationship has stunted Ada’s emotional growth for years. In her best moments, like those shared with Marian and Luke, Nixon radiates Ada’s sweetness, love, care, and purity. In both of these instances, you want to reach through the screen and give Ada a hug. Nixon’s performance is one of the best reasons to watch this glitzy period drama, which has thankfully been renewed for Season 3. —Kelli Boyle

Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' Season 2
Marvel Studios/Disney+

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

It’s rare to see an actor approach a role they’ve inhabited for more than a decade with as much care and thought as Tom Hiddleston does in Loki’s second (and potentially final) season. Portraying the God of Mischief (seemingly turned God of Stories), Hiddleston doesn’t miss a beat delivering breathless urgency to Loki’s missions as he tries to hold the crumbling multiverse together with the help of a rag-tag team of found family. Balancing the God’s witty quips during banter with Owen Wilson’s Mobius alongside more emotional moments filled with suppressed tears opposite Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, Hiddleston manages to entertain and stir up heartbreak in viewers. As Season 2 reached its grand climax with Loki taking the various branched timelines of the multiverse in his own hands, Hiddleston’s performance was palpable to the point that we could almost feel the weight of his burdensome horned crown. –Meaghan Darwish

Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us - Season 1, Episode 9
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

After their breakthrough role in the latter half of Game of Thrones, HBO wisely continued to nurture the young talent by signing them as co-lead for its live-action adaptation of the popular PlayStation hit The Last of Us. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey had large shoes to fill playing Joel and Ellie, respectively, and each actor delivered in spades. Although Pascal managed to steal the spotlight as the internet’s babysitting “daddy,” Ramsey’s performance as Ellie carried Season 1. Their portrayal of a closed-off, yet naive teen raised in a post-apocalyptic world, slowly opening up toward Joel and maturing throughout their journey, was captivating. Despite being the youngest cast member, Ramsey naturally commands every scene with their snarky snapbacks and heartfelt story.

Juxtaposed against Pascal, who slowly evolves from a man with nothing to live for–to finding someone he cares for in Ellie, so much he’d sacrifice the world–makes their transformative journey together even more enchanting, and leaves audiences craving for more. —Isaac Rouse

Brandon Scott Jones — 'The Other Two'
Max

Brandon Scott Jones, The Other Two

Listen, we love Brandon Scott Jones on Ghosts, but Season 3 of The Other Two lets him shine as Curtis in a very new way, standing up to Cary (Drew Tarver) in an episode that was a long time coming. We’ve known for some time that Jones can bring both the comedy and drama to a role. But the way he portrays Curtis calling out the person who should have been supportive rather than eager to show up when his new show starts getting bad reviews that feels so real (and necessary). There’s something about the way Jones-as-Curtis carries himself (as well as the way he reacts and responds during the aforementioned fight with Cary) in Season 3 that shows a maturity and a contentment in his life that stands out because we don’t see it in most of the other characters of the comedy. And that continues through the end of the series, with Curtis’ boundaries still very much in place even when Cary apologizes. —Meredith Jacobs

Ken Marino in a kitchen
STARZ

Ken Marino, Party Down

Ken Marino is one of our finest actors, when it comes to playing the most pathetic men on earth. On Party Down‘s  long-awaited return, Marino plays Ronald Donald, a man we watched in the original try so desperately to succeed in business and belong in social circles that will never include him. In between the end of the show’s original run and its 3rd season, Ronald had finally found some success in business, and subsequently lost it all. Ronald is an incredibly tragic character; doomed never to succeed yet never give up.

Marino is physically great in the role, borderline cartoonishly so.. As a situation falls apart, Ronald will sweat and fidget and injure himself, all while remaining outwardly pathologically desperately optimistic. Marino is in turns hysterically funny and deeply sad. We’re so lucky to have Ronald Donald back on our screens. —Leah Williams

Devery Jacobs and Ethan Hawke in 'Reservation Dogs' Season 3
FX

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Since the beginning of FX’s three-season series from showrunner Sterlin Harjo, Devery Jacobs has been a shining star in her role as Elora Danan. While Season 1 saw her coping with the loss of her friend and would-be romantic interest Daniel (Dalton Cramer) to suicide, Season 2 followed her journey to fulfill a promise to him, but Season 3 broke the script a bit. Instead of focusing on others, we got to see Jacobs thrive as an Elora who is driven by the desires she has for her future including exploring the idea of college. But Jacobs shines best in the show’s final season during the ninth episode, “Elora’s Dad,” in which she spends the entire installment opposite Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke. Jacobs balances heartbreak with hope in a way that makes us eager to see from the young star on the rise. – Meaghan Darwish

Walton Goggins performing a song
Warner Brothers

Walton Goggins, The Righteous Gemstones

Everything Walton Goggins‘ Uncle Baby Billy says on The Righteous Gemstones is a feast for the ears. Once you hear him say, “Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers,” you won’t be able to stop saying it. His performance is meticulously hilarious; it’s like every single movement is thoughtfully crafted to be funny. It’s impossible to choose a best moment, but his pitch of a game show based on Family Feud and The Bible called Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers (complete with its own theme song, performed by Baby Billy himself, of course), is pretty excellent. —Leah Williams

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Courtesy of FX

Damson Idris, Snowfall

Season 6 of Snowfall ended with Franklin Saint finding freedom from the world of drugs and money, at the cost of friends and family. Damson Idris should be applauded for how he demonstrated the journey of a momma’s boy into the drug kingpin of Compton. Each season depicted his growing ruthlessness and one-sided justification for his actions, but the final season showcased the beautifully chaotic unraveling of his character. His calm composure turned to erratic paranoia, making the viewer almost feel guilty for watching it but justifying his unsensable actions. Idris displayed such a wide range of conflicting emotions while trying to maintain the air of respect and power he obtained over the seasons. Viewers found themselves watching in awe as such a powerful character was reduced to addicts he sold to with his passionate performance. —Ennica Jacob

Bridget Everett singing as Sam on 'Somebody, Somewhere'
HBO

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Bridget Everett is effervescent as Sam, the lead in HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere. She’s a delight onscreen, and delivers and incredibly warm performance. At the heart of the show is Sam’s friendship with Joel, played by the wonderful Jeff Hiller. Their relationship is so fun, and we’re jealous of anyone who gets to be friends with these two, but Everett also plays the more difficult sides of friendship.

Sam can be jealous, withdrawn, and a little selfish. Everett plays this brilliantly; you root for their relationship, and sympathize with Sam’s worst impulses. When she sings Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” as a gesture to Joel in the Season 2 finale, we cheered. —Leah Williams

Jessica Williams in 'Shrinking' Season 1
Apple TV+

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

When it comes to a show like Shrinking, not every performer could act opposite an icon like Harrison Ford and stand out, but Jessica Williams just does as therapist Gaby. Her infectious energy enlivens a show that could trend in a depressing direction without her brightness to balance it out. From her concern about Paul’s (Ford) hydration to her unique bond with bestie Jimmy’s (Jason Segel) neighbor Liz (Christa Miller), Williams’ portrayal of Gaby brings the kind of levity needed in a series that tackles the difficulties of grief and familial connections. And Gaby’s not without her own struggles (a divorce, the loss of her best friend who was Jimmy’s wife), but Williams’ approach to her character leaves the viewer believing that they can also overcome the kind of challenges she faces. —Meaghan Darwish

Celia Rose Gooding in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Michael Gibson/Paramount+

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

From the moment Celia Rose Gooding began playing Uhura, she showed just why she’s the right person to step into those shoes. But there’s something about her work in Season 2, which sees Uhura facing the losses in her past — her family and mentor Hemmer (Bruce Horak) — and, with help from Mariner (Tawny Newsome) during the Lower Decks crossover, learning to leave work behind for a break, that stands out. Gooding shows us the weight that Uhura’s carrying (and trying to let go of) and its effects on her in a way that is captivating and makes her one of the most entertaining characters on the small screen right now. With Gooding’s remarkable performance, there’s a joy, a strength, and a gravitas to Uhura.

And we’d, of course, be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge just how amazing Gooding sounds in the musical episode, both on Uhura’s solo “Keep Us Connected” and the finale ensemble “We Are One.”  —Meredith Jacobs 

Kieran Culkin in 'Succession' Season 4
HBO

Kieran Culkin, Succession

The big debate about Succession‘s final season revolves around who delivered the best performance. While everyone is exceptional, I’d argue Kieran Culkin was among the finest in his last chapter as Roman Roy who experiences a spectrum of emotions he’s not equipped to deal with. He may not be the youngest child, but Roman’s arguably the baby of the powerful family. Culkin carefully balances his emotional moments this season with a cutthroat corporate mask so skillfully that it’s nothing short of a joy to witness. Between his face-off with Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) set against a sweeping mountain view to his breakdown at Logan’s (Brian Cox) [Spoiler] funeral, Culkin had a chance to really show the full scope of Roman Roy much to our amusement and heartbreak. —Meaghan Darwish

Dominique Fishback as Dre in Swarm
Courtesy of Prime Video

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

The Prime Video satirical horror thriller, Swarm, released on the platform in March of this year. While the show got mixed reviews from viewers, the performance that Dominique Fishback displayed as pop-star obsessed fan Dre was undeniably hypnotic. While there was some comedic relief to the role, the cinematography helped Fishback demonstrate the awkward and haunting descent into madness. Her blank stares and insane reasoning for murder make it hard to turn away but continues to draw you into her world of fandom. She showcases feeling a whirlwind of unpredictable rage while emoting the awkward and almost expressionless personality of her character. Fishback made this limited series a great watch and gave a performance that is worthy of the word thriller. —Ennica Jacob

