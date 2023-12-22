19 Best TV Performances of 2023

Prime Video; BBC Studios

David Tennant delivered heartbreaking performances twice in 2023. First, look no further than that final conversation between the demon Crowley (above left) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) in the Good Omens Season 2 finale for why including him on this list is a no-brainer. Tennant’s phenomenal performance in that scene is exactly what it needs to be: devastating, both when we can see Crowley’s yellow eyes and from the moment he puts his sunglasses back on, hiding himself from Aziraphale. (Can anyone else express as much emotion as he does with his eyes hidden from view?) His pause after “I would like to spend,” as well as everything leading up to the kiss and his reaction to Aziraphale’s “I forgive you,” shows how much heart Tennant brings to the demon. (I, of course, have to praise Sheen as well during that conversation; the actors’ chemistry is perfect and they’re terrific scene partners.)

Plus, on a lighter note, he radiates pure joy when we briefly see his character as an angel in the Season 2 premiere, and no one sprawls or walks (slinks) like Tennant does as Crowley in Neil Gaiman’s Prime Video series (based on his and Terry Pratchett’s book).

Then, in his return as The Doctor (the Fourteenth now) for the three 60th anniversary specials, he portrayed a devastating rage and quiet resignation (above right) as he had to awaken the Time Lord part of best friend Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), knowing it would kill her (it didn’t) in “The Star Beast”; the pain and anguish of Not-Donna bringing up where he’s really from (not Gallifrey) and the Flux in “Wild Blue Yonder”; and the horror of facing the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), the sadness of the losses that resulted because of the villain and the trauma he’d suffered (as well as the thought of being apart from the TARDIS), the acceptance of his regeneration, and the amazement of stopping and living a life with a family in “The Giggle.”

And while this Doctor wasn’t that far off from his Tenth, Tennant carried the weight of what had happened to the Time Lord since then. While that did mute the delight of The Doctor (which is why he needed that hug from Ncuti Gatwa‘s Doctor), there’s a reason it was so good to see Tennant back (and he’s, admittedly, my Doctor): There’s just something special about him in the role. —Meredith Jacobs