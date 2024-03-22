Kate Middleton is addressing the public after speculation about her ongoing absence from royal duties continued in the weeks following her reported abdominal surgery.

In a new video message posted by Kensington Royal’s social media, Middleton reveals that she’s been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery,” Middleton said, addressing the public directly in the opening moments of the video message. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” she continued.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Middleton added.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Middleton shared. “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

As the video statement continues, Middleton shared that it has “taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.” And similarly, it has taken “time to explain everything” to her and Prince William‘s children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, “and to reassure them that I’m going to be ok.”

The Princess said she’s getting “stronger every day” and “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

See Middleton’s full video, above.