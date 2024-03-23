Blake Lively Apologizes, Is ‘Mortified’ Over Kate Middleton Joke After Royal’s Cancer Reveal

Blake Lively has publicly apologized for poking fun at Kate Middleton‘s Photoshop fail after learning that the Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story. “I made a silly post around the ‘Photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry.”

She added, “Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

This apology comes a week after the Gossip Girl vet posted a clearly edited photo of her head on another woman’s body to promote her sparkling soda company, Betty Buzz. The blatantly Photoshopped image, which also featured an unusually large thumb and a floating lemon, was seemingly trolling Middleton’s admittedly edited UK Mother’s Day portrait of her and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The Simple Favor star’s post, which has since been deleted, was just one of many jokes that have been made poking fun at the many conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton’s recovery from her recent abdominal surgery.

These rumors and speculations continued until a video by Kensington Royal’s social media was posted on Friday, where Middleton confirmed that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and was in the early stages of undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” Middleton explained. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

She continued on, saying, “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment. This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Middleton concludes the video by asking for privacy during this time as she navigates through her recovery.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Middleton said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”