Sometimes love just isn’t meant to last. The year 2024 kicked off with new goals, new relationships, and new celebrity breakups.

Many of these celebrity couples caught us completely off guard with their splits. Bachelor Nation was shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo called it quits. Just weeks before the premiere of their new Bravo show The Valley, Brittany Cartwright announced her separation from Jax Taylor.

It’s only March, so gird your loins. If the past is any indication, there will be plenty more celebrity breakups as the year continues. There’s always heartbreak in Hollywood.

So, which couples have gone their separate ways in 2024? Scroll down to get the details about the latest 2024 celebrity breakups.