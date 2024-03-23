Celebrity Breakups of 2024: The Stars Who’ve Called It Quits This Year (PHOTOS)

Bryan Abasolo, Rachel Lindsay, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright
Sometimes love just isn’t meant to last. The year 2024 kicked off with new goals, new relationships, and new celebrity breakups.

Many of these celebrity couples caught us completely off guard with their splits. Bachelor Nation was shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo called it quits. Just weeks before the premiere of their new Bravo show The Valley, Brittany Cartwright announced her separation from Jax Taylor.

It’s only March, so gird your loins. If the past is any indication, there will be plenty more celebrity breakups as the year continues. There’s always heartbreak in Hollywood.

So, which couples have gone their separate ways in 2024? Scroll down to get the details about the latest 2024 celebrity breakups.

Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend the Alzheimer's Association Peace of Mind Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 09, 2023
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Lindsay and Abasolo split after only four years of marriage. On January 2, 2024, Abasolo filed for divorce and announced the split via Instagram.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and star anew,” his message began. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blog start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

Lindsay and Abasolo met when Lindsay became the first Black woman to lead The Bachelorette. After getting engaged at the end of Season 13, the couple married in 2019.

Sam Feher and Kory Keefer at 'Watch What Happens Live'
Sam Feher & Kory Keefer

Summer House stars Sam Feher and Kory Keefer split after more than a year together. Feher confirmed the breakup in January 2024. “I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him, I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me,” Feher said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. During the podcast, she revealed that her relationship with Keefer ended before the Summer House reunion aired in December 2023.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay 'Jeezy' Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from husband Simon Guobadia after 15 months of marriage on February 22, 2024, PEOPLE confirmed. Two days after the split was announced, Williams wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for your prayers & support. – PW.” The former couple married in November 2022.

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean at the premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' premiere
AJ & Rochelle McLean

Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean and wife Rochelle McLean announced their split on January 1, 2024. “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” the exes wrote in a statement they released on Instagram. “While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

The statement continued, “Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

The former couple married in 2011. They have two daughters together, Lyric and Ava.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright at 'Watch What Happens Live'
Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Cartwright announced that she and Taylor had separated during the February 29 edition of her podcast, When Reality Hits. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times,” Cartwright revealed. “Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Cartwright and Taylor share a two-year-old son named Cruz. The former Vanderpump Rules stars married in 2019.

Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship problems will be chronicled in their new Bravo series The Valley, which premiered on March 19. I don’t feel like he’s attracted to me, we don’t have sex ever,” Cartwright said in a preview. “It’s so hard to be married sometimes.”

Danielle Olivera and Joe Bradley at 'Watch What Happens Live'
Danielle Oliver & Joe Bradley

Summer House’s Danielle Olivera and Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley ended their relationship after only a few short months. After meeting at BravoCon in November 2023, Olivera and Bradley started dating. In January 2024, rumors swirled online that Bradley had allegedly hooked up with Luann de Lesseps after their appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. 

Olivera confirmed a month later in February 2024 that she and Bradley were over. She ended their “fun fling” after Bradley’s WWHL appearance with de Lesseps. “Joe stayed at my apartment for two nights after the alleged sleepover,” she said on WWHL. “He lied to my face and said, ‘Absolutely not, I would never do such a thing.'” Olivera admitted that she s “99 percent sure” something happened between Bradley and de Lesseps. 

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker attend 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' World Premiere at Leicester Square on August 30, 2022
Kaya Scodelario & Benjamin Walker

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker’s split was announced in February 2024. “Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to co-parent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends. They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family,” a rep told PEOPLE. 

The Gentlemen star and Walker married in 2015 and have two children together. 

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at the 'Thor: Love And Thunder' premiere
Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s divorce was finalized in February 2024, PEOPLE confirmed. The May December actress had filed for divorce in July 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Portman and Millepied, who met on the set of Black Swan, have two children together: Aleph and Amalia.

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio attend the 2023 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth at NeueHouse Hollywood
Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio

Young Hollywood couple Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio called it quits in February 2024. Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, announced via Instagram Story that he and Charli had broken up. “We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions,” he wrote on February 6. Barker and D’Amelio went public with their romance in July 2022.

A month after revealing their breakup, Barker released the song “Over You,” which fans assumed was written about his relationship with The D’Amelio Show star.

Seann William Scott and Olivia Kronenberg
Seann William Scott & Olivia Kronenberg

In February 2024, American Pie star Seann William Scott filed for divorce from wife Olivia Korenberg, The Blast reported. The court documents revealed that the couple separated in October 2023. Scott and Korenberg married in 2019 and share a daughter named Frankie.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry
KJ Apa & Clara Berry

Riverdale star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry split after four years of dating, Berry confirmed in February 2024. Apa and Berry share a son named Sasha, who was born in September 2021

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett
Christmas Abbott & Memphis Garrett

Big Brother couple Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett called it quits in March 2024 after Garrett filed for divorce on March 1, TMZ reported. The reality stars released statements about the split. 

“It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information,” Abbott said. “I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner. I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family.”

As for Garrett, his statement read: “My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her son] Loyal.”

The estranged couple met while filming Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22. They got engaged in 2021 and married a year later. 

Jenelle Evans and David Eason at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Jenelle Evans & David Eason

After years of ups and downs, Jenelle Evans split from David Eason in March 2024.

In a March 5 TikTok video, Evans revealed that she had filed for separation from Eason after six years of marriage. “New chapter unlocked,” she captioned the video.

The Teen Mom 2 alum admitted in a separate video that she “would’ve skipped straight to divorce” if she could have, but in the state of North Carolina, where she and Eason reside, you have to be legally separated for a year before you can officially divorce.

Evans and Eason share a daughter named Ensley. Evans also has two sons, Jace and Kaiser, from previous relationships.

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally at Alexander Yulish: Out of Order Celebration in Los Angeles
Jesse & Michelle Lally

The Valley stars Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally separated after five years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed in March 2024. The Lallys wed in 2018 and share a three-year-old daughter named Isabella.

