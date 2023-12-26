13 Soap Opera Exits, Firings, and Deaths From 2023

More so than in recent years, the drama seemed to stay on screen in the soap opera world in 2023. After all, big-name actors weren’t fired for COVID-policy violations, unlike in 2021 and in 2022.

But 2023 did see one big ouster, as Days of Our Lives followers likely remember, and daytime-TV fans still said goodbye to beloved characters and mourned the deaths of beloved actors.

Read on for details about this year’s exits and deaths from the world of daytime drama — and that headline-making firing.