13 Soap Opera Exits, Firings, and Deaths From 2022
It’s been another climactic year for daytime dramas… and not just because another soap opera left the airwaves and moved to streaming, bringing the total of broadcast TV soaps from four to three.
Even so, some of American television’s longest-running soaps — General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful — continued chugging along in 2022. And in daytime television, cast turnover remains a constant.
Below, get details on notable cast exits from this year — as well as the deaths of soap opera veterans over the last 12 months.
1
All the Changes Coming to TV & Streaming in 2023
2
Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Amid Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
3
TV Talk with Groucho Marx and Dick Cavett, José Andrés in Spain, Chelsea Handler on Netflix, Prince Albert on Oceans
4
‘Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Previews Danny & Cricket’s Reunion: ‘Is the Hurt Too Strong?’
5
2022 Was the Year of the Toxic ‘Ship on TV