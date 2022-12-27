13 Soap Opera Exits, Firings, and Deaths From 2022

It’s been another climactic year for daytime dramas… and not just because another soap opera left the airwaves and moved to streaming, bringing the total of broadcast TV soaps from four to three.

Even so, some of American television’s longest-running soaps — General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful — continued chugging along in 2022. And in daytime television, cast turnover remains a constant.

Below, get details on notable cast exits from this year — as well as the deaths of soap opera veterans over the last 12 months.