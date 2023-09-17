Billy Miller Dies: ‘The Young & the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actor Was 43

Billy Miller
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS

Billy Miller, who won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on The Young and the Restless before moving on to General Hospital, has died at age 43.

Michael Fairman TV reported the news on Saturday, September 16, citing a source who said the actor died a day prior — and just two days before his 44th birthday — though no cause of death has been announced.

The Belmont, a Los Angeles business of which Miller was a part-owner, also confirmed the soap star’s passing, Michael Fairman TV adds.

Miller joined The Young and the Restless in 2008, taking the role of Billy Abbott. For his performance in the CBS series, he was nominated in the Daytime Emmys’ Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category three times, winning twice, and nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama Series category twice, winning once.

Starting in 2014, Miller played Jason Morgan on General Hospital, taking over a role Steve Burton previously played, and earned another Lead Actor Daytime Emmy nomination for that part in the ABC soap. When Burton returned as Jason in 2017, Miller’s version of the character was revealed to be Drew Cain, Jason’s twin brother.

More recently, the Oklahoma native starred on Truth Be Told as Alex Dunn, the husband of one of Lizzy Caplan’s twin characters on the Apple TV+ drama, and he guest-starred on The Rookie and NCIS.

More details to come on this developing story.

