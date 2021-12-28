12 Biggest Soap Exits, Firings & Deaths From 2021

The only thing constant is change, especially on daytime television! Soap opera fans said goodbye to some talents from The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital this year as actors passed away, lost their jobs, or simply moved on to other ventures.

And in two headline-grabbing shakeups, General Hospital producers fired a pair of longtime actors from the show after they refused to follow vaccination mandates!

Here’s the scoop on this year’s soap opera losses…