Andrea Evans, known for her roles on numerous daytime dramas including One Life to Live and The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 66 on Sunday, July 9.

Casting director Don Carroll shared news of her death, according to Deadline. Evans’ cause of death was cancer.

Evans was best known for starring as Tina Lord on One Life to Live, beginning in 1979. Her next soap opera role came on The Young and the Restless, where she played Patty Williams Abbott in 1983 and 1984. Evans then starred as Tawny Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful (pictured above), starting in 1999 and last appearing in 2011. (She played her Bold and the Beautiful character on The Young and the Restless for one episode in 2010.) Her other soap roles included Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions (starting in 2000) and Patty Walker on The Bay (starting in 2017). Prior to her death, she finished a memoir titled My One Life to Live.

Evans, who was born in 1957, first appeared on TV in the miniseries The Awakening Land in 1978. She then guest starred on CHiPs in 1982. Her other TV credits include Capital News and DeVanity.

The actress’ film credits included A Low Down Dirty Shame, Ice Cream Man, and Hit List. Her latest credit is her aforementioned turn on The Bay in a 2020 episode.

Evans was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards. In 1988, she was up for Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series for her work on One Life to Live. And in 2015, she was nominated for Outstanding Performer in a New Approaches Drama Series for her role on DeVanity.

Evans is survived by her husband, Steve Rodriguez, and their daughter.