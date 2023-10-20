Darin Brooks Announces ‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Exit: ‘Bye for Now’

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

One of The Bold and the Beautiful stars has announced his exit from the soap.

“Until we meet again… So, many of you have seen that I am no longer in the credits on [The Bold and the Beautiful], and after 10 amazing years, it’s time for me to say ‘Until we meet again…’ to Wyatt Spencer,” Darin Brooks wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram alongside photos from the series on October 19. But, he added, “Doesn’t mean its [sic] the end, just… bye for now…” After all, characters do return to soaps (whether played by the same actor or not, though Brooks’ words suggest he could be back as Wyatt). Check out the full post below.

“Honestly, I have to thank the big man, Brad Bell, for having me, you seriously changed my life man! Love and appreciate you, always!” Brooks continued. “The experiences, the trips, the memories, the friendships… All will forever hold a special place in my heart!!”

Brooks then specifically called out Scott Clifton and Don Diamont, “the Spencer men,” noting, “You’re like family to me in real life so I’ll see ya soon (off set).” He also thanked the cast and crew, along with CBS “for letting me be apart [sic] of your daytime family!!” and the fans for watching. “Time to see what’s around the bend,” he said at the end.

Brooks joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the role in 2021. He previously won a Daytime Emmy for his work on Days of Our Lives for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2009 (and was nominated in the same category the year prior).