‘Days of Our Lives’: Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, Zach Tinker Exiting Peacock Soap

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lindsay Arnold Chandler Massey Zach Tinker
Chris Haston/NBC, Todd Williamson/Peacock, Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

The fictional berg of Salem will soon lose three of its longtime residents. Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, and Zach Tinker are all set to leave Days of Our Lives, the ex-NBC soap now streaming new episodes on Peacock.

The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported the three cast members’ impending exits, per TVLine, adding that Massey and Tinker will leave Salem sometime in the week of episodes starting on Monday, February 13. Arnold, meanwhile, has filmed her last Days scene, but it’s not yet known when her final episode will stream, the magazine adds.

Arnold (not to be confused with the Dancing With the Stars alum of the same name) has been playing Allie Horton on Days of Our Lives since 2020. Her filmography also includes guest spots on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Blindspot.

'Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas,' Peacock Movie, Zach Tinker as Sonny, Chandler Massey as Will

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Massey, meanwhile, joined Days in 2010 and earned three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Will Horton on the soap. Alongside his work on daytime TV, Massey also appeared in the Hallmark Channel holiday movies Next Stop, Christmas and A Tale of Two Christmases.

13 Soap Opera Exits, Firings, and Deaths From 2022
Related

13 Soap Opera Exits, Firings, and Deaths From 2022

And Tinker started playing Sonny Kiriakis — the other half of the supercouple WilSon — last year, succeeding Freddie Smith in the part. The actor has been pulling double duty in daytime TV, recently returning to CBSThe Young and the Restless in the role of Fenmore Baldwin. Last month, CBS added Tinker to the cast of its hit freshman drama Fire Country.

In the past year, Days of Our Lives also said goodbye to cast members Sal Stowers (Lani Grant), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), and Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali).

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Chandler Massey

Zach Tinker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hugh Laurie Andy Buckley Rebecca Front Avenue 5 Season 1
1
‘Avenue 5’ Canceled at HBO After 2 Seasons
bloater, the last of us
2
What Was That Terrifying New Monster on ‘The Last of Us’? Bloaters, Explained
Paget Brewster in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
3
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Reveals Prentiss Storyline We Wouldn’t See Until Series Ends
Cody Longo
4
‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Cody Longo Dies at 34
5
15 Best Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time