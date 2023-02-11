‘Days of Our Lives’: Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, Zach Tinker Exiting Peacock Soap

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

The fictional berg of Salem will soon lose three of its longtime residents. Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, and Zach Tinker are all set to leave Days of Our Lives, the ex-NBC soap now streaming new episodes on Peacock.

The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported the three cast members’ impending exits, per TVLine, adding that Massey and Tinker will leave Salem sometime in the week of episodes starting on Monday, February 13. Arnold, meanwhile, has filmed her last Days scene, but it’s not yet known when her final episode will stream, the magazine adds.

Arnold (not to be confused with the Dancing With the Stars alum of the same name) has been playing Allie Horton on Days of Our Lives since 2020. Her filmography also includes guest spots on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Blindspot.

Massey, meanwhile, joined Days in 2010 and earned three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Will Horton on the soap. Alongside his work on daytime TV, Massey also appeared in the Hallmark Channel holiday movies Next Stop, Christmas and A Tale of Two Christmases.

And Tinker started playing Sonny Kiriakis — the other half of the supercouple WilSon — last year, succeeding Freddie Smith in the part. The actor has been pulling double duty in daytime TV, recently returning to CBS’ The Young and the Restless in the role of Fenmore Baldwin. Last month, CBS added Tinker to the cast of its hit freshman drama Fire Country.

In the past year, Days of Our Lives also said goodbye to cast members Sal Stowers (Lani Grant), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), and Tamara Braun (Ava Vitali).