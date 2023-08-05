‘Days of Our Lives’: Albert Alarr Out as Co-Executive Producer After Misconduct Investigation

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Director Albert Alarr attends the Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration in November 2015
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives

After weeks of bad press and controversy, Days of Our Lives is moving forward without Albert Alarr.

Alarr is exiting his role as co-executive producer of the Peacock daytime drama, following a Sony Pictures Television misconduct investigation, as Variety reports.

Janet Drucker, a producer who has worked on the show since 1984, has taken on Alarr’s duties and is getting a promotion to co-EP.

Ken Corday, CEO of Corday Productions and son of Days co-creators Ted and Betty Corday, announced the news in a statement to colleagues late on Friday, Variety adds. He also mentioned that Days employees would have access to “an increased HR presence.”

His message reads:

Dear Days Cast and Crew,

Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.

Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.

Production will resume, as planned, on Monday with new leadership in place. As a reminder, we still have a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14th.

Sincerely,

Ken

'Days of Our Lives'

Courtesy of Peacock

As Deadline previously reported, an internal investigation uncovered allegations that Alarr had been abusive on set, made his colleagues feel uncomfortable and humiliated, made inappropriate remarks, touched women inappropriately, and kissed a female Days star without her consent.

Lisa Rinna Says 'Days of Our Lives' Work Environment Was 'Disgusting'
Related

Lisa Rinna Says 'Days of Our Lives' Work Environment Was 'Disgusting'

After the internal investigation made headlines, Corday Productions extended a filming hiatus by one week. Variety adds that current and former Days stars signed a petition demanding that Alarr step down from his role.

Earlier in his career, Alarr directed episodes of All My Children, General Hospital, and Port Charles. He linked up with Days in 2003 and later joined Corday Productions, and he’d been serving as co-executive producer on the show since 2015, per Deadline.

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Albert Alarr

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
1
HGTV Stars Heather & Tarek El Moussa Evicting Rent-Controlled Tenants in L.A.
Anders Holm, Steve Harvey, and Adam DeVine on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
2
‘Celebrity Family Feud’ First Look: See Adam DeVine & Anders Holm’s Special Handshake
Erin Krakow in 'When Calls the Heart,' 'Finding Father Christmas' (with Niall Matter), and 'It Was Always You' (with Tyler Hynes)
3
Erin Krakow Looks Back on Hallmark Movies & ‘WCTH’ Season 1
'The Witcher' Season 3 cast video
4
‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Cast Reveals Their Favorite Filming Locations (VIDEO)
Mark Margolis in 'Better Call Saul'
5
‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mark Margolis Dies at 83