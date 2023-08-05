‘Days of Our Lives’: Albert Alarr Out as Co-Executive Producer After Misconduct Investigation

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

After weeks of bad press and controversy, Days of Our Lives is moving forward without Albert Alarr.

Alarr is exiting his role as co-executive producer of the Peacock daytime drama, following a Sony Pictures Television misconduct investigation, as Variety reports.

Janet Drucker, a producer who has worked on the show since 1984, has taken on Alarr’s duties and is getting a promotion to co-EP.

Ken Corday, CEO of Corday Productions and son of Days co-creators Ted and Betty Corday, announced the news in a statement to colleagues late on Friday, Variety adds. He also mentioned that Days employees would have access to “an increased HR presence.”

His message reads:

Dear Days Cast and Crew,

Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role.

Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment.

Production will resume, as planned, on Monday with new leadership in place. As a reminder, we still have a pre-planned hiatus set for the week of August 14th.

Sincerely,

Ken

As Deadline previously reported, an internal investigation uncovered allegations that Alarr had been abusive on set, made his colleagues feel uncomfortable and humiliated, made inappropriate remarks, touched women inappropriately, and kissed a female Days star without her consent.

After the internal investigation made headlines, Corday Productions extended a filming hiatus by one week. Variety adds that current and former Days stars signed a petition demanding that Alarr step down from his role.

Earlier in his career, Alarr directed episodes of All My Children, General Hospital, and Port Charles. He linked up with Days in 2003 and later joined Corday Productions, and he’d been serving as co-executive producer on the show since 2015, per Deadline.