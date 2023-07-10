‘All My Children’ Star Jeffrey Carlson Dies: Trailblazing Trans Actor Was 48

Jeffrey Carlson, who played the groundbreaking transgender character Zoe on the ABC soap opera All My Children, has died. He was 48.

Carlson’s passing was announced on Facebook by his close friend and colleague Susan Hart, who confirmed he died on Thursday, July 6. No details were provided on the cause of death.

“Good night my sweet sweet sweet prince among men. No words for our despair at losing you Jeffrey Carlson. You were … oh God… no words… so so loved and adored,” Hart wrote.

She continued, “For those of you that don’t know, I’m very sorry to share the news that Jeffrey passed away yesterday. I have been respectful of his family’s privacy in not sharing the news sooner… also could not breathe or function… still can’t… love to all… just devastated.”

Time Out New York theater editor Adam Feldman also shared the news on Twitter, writing, “RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss.”

RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss. pic.twitter.com/ZdZdmlKtTP — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) July 9, 2023

Born on June 23, 1975, in Long Beach, California, Carlson began his career on the stage, performing in various Broadway productions, including Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, the revival of Tartuffe, and the short-lived Boy George musical Taboo.

In 2006, he appeared in the daytime soap All My Children as Zarf, a British rock star who later returned as a transgender woman named Zoe. Carlson and the soap received praise for the storyline, even winning a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Daily Drama in 2007.

Carlson’s other credits include the films Hitch, Happy End, Backseat, and The Killing Floor, as well as an appearance in the TV series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2004.

Check out some more of the reactions and tributes to Carlson’s passing below.

“I can see a legend in you” ❤️ Jeffrey Carlson ❤️ I’m so sorry to hear of the loss of a such a talent, and a man who was so sweet and kind to me. It was such a privilege to perform with and meet him. Rest well, beautiful soul xxx pic.twitter.com/lQBejjCJip — Matthew Rowland (@matthewrowlandx) July 9, 2023

Devasatated beyond measure to hear of the passing of the beautiful and gifted Jeffrey Carlson. I feel fortunate to have called this kind soul a friend and see his brilliant work up close. Gone far too soon — an unimaginable loss. Love you, Jeffrey. Rest friend. ❤️ — Eden Riegel (@edenriegel) July 9, 2023

Deeply, deeply sad about the passing of my friend and teacher Jeffrey Carlson. I really think some people cannot be contained in one life or one form or in the struggle being so brilliant in a dark timeline. Jeffrey changed the landscape even if he doesn’t get credit for it. pic.twitter.com/6E2a0uE85j — Alyssa❄️Thordarson🇮🇸 (@alyssathorhamar) July 9, 2023

Heartbroken. I will never be able to tell Jeffrey Carlson what he meant to me. He played Lorenzaccio at @ShakespeareinDC in early 2005. He was magnificent, enthralling, and so exquisitely beautiful. On that stage, he began to reveal me to myself, what I was and what I could be. pic.twitter.com/5jI05FKD8b — Spence Weinreich (@spenceweinreich) July 9, 2023

This is truly sad. Jeffrey Carlson blazed through NYC theater in the ’00s, and anyone fortunate enough to see him back then or in the regional work that followed knew they were witnessing not just a wonderful actor, but an honest and original one. RIP. https://t.co/u0U0AeRCgN — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 9, 2023

I hadn’t seen Jeff for a long time but we knew each other well many years ago. He was an actor of startling power, depth, and charisma. The world is a lesser place for his no longer being in it. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/PLojNOEsel — Johnathan McClain (@MisterJMcClain) July 10, 2023

Devastated to hear of the loss of Jeffrey Carson, luminous talent, brilliant and kind person. https://t.co/YgsLgrncyu May his memory be a blessing. #jeffreycarlson #RIPJeffreyCarlson — Jenny Lyn Bader (@JennyLynBader) July 10, 2023