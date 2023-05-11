Jacklyn Zeman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Dies at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, best known for playing Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has died. She was 70.

General Hospital‘s executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed the passing on Twitter late Wednesday (May 10) night, writing, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman.”

He continued, “Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work.”

“Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

Born on March 6, 1953, in Englewood, New Jersey, Zeman’s first big break in acting came in the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live, where she played Lana McClain from 1976 to 1977. Following that, she was cast as Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer on the sister-soap General Hospital, a role she played until 2010.

After a brief time away from the soap, Zeman returned to General Hospital in 2013 and has appeared on a recurring basis ever since. During her time on the show, she has received four Daytime Emmy nominations, including three for Outstanding Supporting Actress and one for Oustanding Lead Actress.

Outside of General Hospital, Zeman also starred in the crime drama The Bay, playing the role of Sofia Madison since 2010. Her performance in The Bay earned her another Oustanding Supporting Actress nomination at the 2021 Daytime Emmys.

“Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago,” the official General Hospital Twitter account posted.

“She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

