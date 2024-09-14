Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

A Pogue’s work is never done, especially when it comes to treasure.

Since we first met them, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) haven’t stopped running from the law and toward buried gold in Netflix’s Outer Banks.

They spent three seasons searching for the treasure of the Royal Merchant, a search that ended up holding the secret to El Dorado, the lost city of gold in South America. In the Season 3 finale, they found the promised land, even though the path to victory was paved with loss, love, and a few felonies along the way.

With the search behind them, the OBX gang has a shot at a normal life for the first time in Season 4. But will they take it? Or will they find themselves right back in the thick of trouble?

Before Outer Banks Season 4 officially kicks off, here are a few burning questions we want answered in the new season.

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 1-5, October 10, Netflix

Outer Banks, Season 4, Episodes 6-10, November 7, Netflix