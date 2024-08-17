Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Treasure is not the only thing you can find under the North Carolina sun.

Netflix’s Outer Banks has spent three seasons with its eye on the prize, but that hasn’t kept the action-adventure series from unearthing just as much romantic tension as it has long-lost gold. From friends to lovers to slow-burn pairings, the series has indulged in just about every romantic trope there is. But a few couples have stolen our hearts more than others.

The Pogues will be back to their treasure-hunting antics again before you know it (look out, Blackbeard!) But until then, here’s how we rank the couples heating up Outer Banks.

Outer Banks, Season 4, Fall 2024, Netflix