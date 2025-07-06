‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie Robertson’s Son Will Makes Major Life Decision

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Duck Dynasty: The Revival]

Willie Robertson pulled out all the stops during the July 6 episode of Duck Dynasty: The Revival on A&E to get his son Will to move back home with his wife Abby from Dallas. The couple was in Monroe for a visit, which if Willie and Korie had their way, would be to stay. Will was adopted when he was one month old and has grown up a true Robertson. Willie took Jr. around town as he hoped to appeal to his music interests. One stop was the notable gospel songwriter Alton Howard’s monument. Then it was a stop at “The Hub,” a venue in the downtown area that became Willie’s music hall.

Among the major events it hosted was the upcoming Live Original Worship Night. Another tactic Willie went for was “emotional blackmail” using Will’s nieces and nephews who liked seeing their uncle around. With the big gathering coming up, Willie told Will he got him a main slot on the L.O. Worship concert. He said he would write an original song and perform it on stage. This was a good opportunity, but the problem was Will had never written a song before.

To help get those creative juices flowing and find some guidance, Willie took Will to Nashville. It was there he linked up with one of his Buck Commander business partners and good friends Luke Bryan. Someone who happens to know a thing or two about crafting a hit. The country superstar encouraged him and grabbed a guitar to hear what vocal skills Will actually had. “You got a good voice,” the American Idol concluded. It wasn’t the golden ticket to Hollywood, but Bryan did say, “You’re going to Monroe!” Willie then took Will to a studio to see another pal in singer/songwriter Tyler Farr for help.

Later came the moment of truth where Will had the grand finale of the event that evening. Lauren Daigle and songwriter Aodhán King worked him through some vocal exercises before he went on for his big moment. Will got the room moving and would do well. Would this be the catalyst for him to move home? Do the Robertson parents get their wish? Will made the announcement that he would be staying where he is in Dallas.

Will’s sister Bella had her hands full helping the family get ready for the music showcase. This meant she needed help with a kid’s birthday party coming up in the museum. Without any other viable options, she enlisted John Luke. Bella told him there was no budget, but gave in to provide a $50 budget. John Luke looked to have more action and less education for this party. ”Don’t let anyone get hurt,” Korie’s only request.

Bella gave him a whole list of rules that were basically ignored. John Luke took the kids on the tour that you could say was interactive. He provided ice cream, set up an obstacle course in part of the museum area. The attendees used a bow and arrow on a deer statue. Things got even more messy during biscuit making. John Luke dressed as a duck for the kids to hunt with Nerf guns. Uncle Si came in to have some fun. “We went over budget, broke every rule, but this was a major success.” John Luke said. Korie was impressed to find a good review. Bella discovered the mess left and found out John Luke had spent closer to $500 for this party.

Elsewhere, Rebecca Robertson Loflin prepared to have the family over for a Lunar New Year party. She came as a 16-year-old exchange student from Taiwan and was welcomed as another daughter for Korie and Willie. They were happy she married a “redneck” in John Reed. Rebecca hoped to show a bit of her culture. She tasked John Reed to provide the meat for the dumplings. The mystery meat ended up being squirrel. The girls who came over to help make the dumplings were initially grossed out. Korie recalled eating the squirrel before. It got her thinking about how Miss Kay taught her about the Robertson’s different way of life growing up. Sadie Robertson Huff was not feeling this activity. The squirrel dumplings were served during the big party. It passed the taste test, so a new favorite dish was born.

