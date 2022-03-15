‘New Amsterdam’: 8 Things We Need to See Before the Series Finale

Meredith Jacobs
Ryan Eggold, Sandra Mae Frank, Jocko Sims in New Amsterdam
Francisco Roman/NBC; Virginia Sherwood/NBC; Ralph Bavaro/NBC

New Amsterdam has an end date: The NBC medical drama is signing off after a shortened fifth season in the 2022-2023 season.

While we may still have the rest of Season 4 (resuming on April 19) and 13 episodes of Season 5, time is running out to see some of the things we’d like to before it fades to black on the last scene. Last we saw everyone, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) were in different countries as she returned to work in London and he stayed in New York to try to save the hospital. Dr. Lauren Bloom’s (Janet Montgomery) relationship had fallen apart and she faced a job change. Dr. Floyd Reynolds’ (Jocko Sims) personal and professional lives remained very complicated. And Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) was heading for trouble in his marriage with his new hire.

Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at what needs to happen next below.

New Amsterdam, Returns, Tuesday, April 19, 10/9c, NBC

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

A Sharpwin wedding

If not for the promo in which Max practices proposing, we’d probably just want an engagement. But considering how fast Max and Helen have moved since getting together and the fact that he’s planning on popping the question, we’re upgrading our wish to a wedding. (Can’t you imagine Luna being the flower girl?)

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Max and Helen in New York or London

While they’re still learning how to manage a long-distance relationship for the moment and we have faith they’ll make it work, we’d rather not end the series with our favorite couple separated by an ocean. But wherever they are, the decision has to be what’s best for both of them, meaning if they return to New York for good, there better be an awesome job waiting for Helen equivalent to what she has in London (and what she wants).

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Reynolds settled — in a job and his personal life

Over the years, we’ve seen quite a bit change for Reynolds on and off the job. He’s moved across the country, then moved back, then ended up on the outs with everyone after telling new medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) about the resistance. He was engaged, then that ended, then he became involved with Dr. Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner), whose open marriage makes things complicated (as does the pregnancy). The series should end with some sort of permanence for Reynolds.

Ryan Eggold as Max in New Amsterdam
Francisco Roman/NBC

A recreation of the auditorium scene from the series premiere

When we think of the first episode of New Amsterdam, we think of Max standing in front of everyone in the auditorium and detailing what he wanted to change — and shocking the staff. It would just feel right to see that kind of scene again in the finale, though not necessarily with the same tone or significant shake-ups.

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom in New Amsterdam
Michael Greenberg/NBC

Bloom happy again

Right now, we may be worried about her sobriety and it doesn’t look like she and Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) are going to get back together anytime soon (after the other woman found out Bloom’s donation secured her residency spot). But we can’t help but remember how happy Bloom was when she and Leyla first got together and she’d realized New Amsterdam was where she belonged before Veronica essentially fired her. Let’s at least end the series with Bloom in a good place, both when it comes to her personal life (whether or not she’s with Leyla) and career.

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome, Mike Doyle as Martin McIntyre in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Iggy and Martin together

The promo for the series’ April return and Labine’s tease that trouble is coming for Iggy after hiring Trevor, who has made his interest clear, have us worried about the doctor’s future with his husband, Martin (Mike Doyle). However that goes in the coming episodes, we just want to see them together (whether still or again) by the finale. We’re invested in their family!

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder in New Amsterdam
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Much more Wilder

Sandra Mae Frank joined the cast in a recurring role this season, and her character, a deaf surgeon, not only ended up starting the resistance against Veronica but most importantly opened up the stories the series is telling when it comes to representation. Plus, Wilder is fun and has shown she’s willing to go head-to-head with anyone. We hope she sticks around until the end.

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes in New Amsterdam
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

New Amsterdam in good hands

Say Max succeeds in ousting Veronica as medical director. Whether or not he returns, let’s leave the hospital in good hands with whoever replaces her — and before the final episode. After all, the series began with him coming in to take over that job. It would be perfect to see some sort of stability there in the lead-up to the finale instead of just in it.

