‘New Amsterdam’ Promotes Sandra Mae Frank to Series Regular for Final Season

If you’ve been as big a fan of Sandra Mae Frank’s Dr. Elizabeth Wilder since her introduction as we have, you’re going to love this news: She’s not going anywhere.

The actress, who is deaf, has been upped to series regular for New Amsterdam‘s final season, according to TVLine. She made her debut in the first episode of the current fourth season (ending May 24) as a potential replacement for Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), before eventually she took over as Chief of Oncology.

The news of Frank’s promotion comes as we have to brace ourselves for a cliffhanger to end the fourth season, though we at least know that whatever happens, Wilder will survive. After all, the New Amsterdam staff is going to be dealing with a hurricane, as well as other matters. “Everyone’s really pulled in all different directions in the finale,” Tyler Labine (who plays Dr. Iggy Frome) told TV Insider. That leads to Iggy stepping up.

There’s also the matter of who will be medical director now that they managed to oust Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes). Wilder has already turned down the job, and while Max and Helen are “home” for the wedding, executive producer David Schulner noted that was just “for the wedding,” not “the literal ‘this is where we’re gonna live after we get married.'” For now, in “typical Max fashion,” that’s something they’ll save addressing until after the wedding. With Wilder sticking around, we can’t help but wonder if the possibility of her taking over will be brought up again, even if it’s just for her to turn it down again.

New Amsterdam, Season 4 Finale, Tuesday, May 24, 10/9c, NBC