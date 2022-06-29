NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: One Chicago, ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
New Amsterdam, Chicago Fire, Quantum Leap
Virginia Sherwood/NBC; Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC; Serguei Bachlakov/NBC

NBC is the latest network to announce its fall 2022 premiere dates.

For its scripted shows, it’s pretty much as expected, with most in the final weeks of September. It all begins on Monday, September 19, with The Voice and the new series Quantum Leap. For the most part, the rest of its lineup will roll out over that week, including New Amsterdam‘s final season and the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises (both continuing to take over Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively). La Brea returns for its second season the following week, on Tuesday, September 27. As for the fall’s comedies, Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock, they’ll premiere in November.

Check out NBC’s fall 2022 premiere dates below.

Friday, September 16

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Monday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Tuesday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson in Law & Order Organized Crime

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med
9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order
9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, September 23

9:00 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10:00 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Your Complete Guide to Fall 2022 Premiere DatesSee Also

Your Complete Guide to Fall 2022 Premiere Dates

Find out when new shows and seasons will debut, including special time slots.

Tuesday, September 27

9:00 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, November 4

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Med - NBC

Chicago Med where to stream

Chicago P.D. - NBC

Chicago P.D. where to stream

La Brea - NBC

La Brea where to stream

Law & Order - NBC

Law & Order where to stream

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime where to stream

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

La Brea

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Lopez vs. Lopez

New Amsterdam

One Chicago

Quantum Leap (2022)

The Voice

Young Rock