NBC is the latest network to announce its fall 2022 premiere dates.

For its scripted shows, it’s pretty much as expected, with most in the final weeks of September. It all begins on Monday, September 19, with The Voice and the new series Quantum Leap. For the most part, the rest of its lineup will roll out over that week, including New Amsterdam‘s final season and the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises (both continuing to take over Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively). La Brea returns for its second season the following week, on Tuesday, September 27. As for the fall’s comedies, Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock, they’ll premiere in November.

Check out NBC’s fall 2022 premiere dates below.

Friday, September 16

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Monday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Tuesday, September 20

8:00 p.m.: The Voice

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

Thursday, September 22

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Saturday, September 23

9:00 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery

10:00 p.m.: SNL Vintage

Tuesday, September 27

9:00 p.m.: La Brea

Friday, November 4

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock