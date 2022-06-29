NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates: One Chicago, ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Quantum Leap’ & More
NBC is the latest network to announce its fall 2022 premiere dates.
For its scripted shows, it’s pretty much as expected, with most in the final weeks of September. It all begins on Monday, September 19, with The Voice and the new series Quantum Leap. For the most part, the rest of its lineup will roll out over that week, including New Amsterdam‘s final season and the One Chicago and Law & Order franchises (both continuing to take over Wednesday and Thursday nights, respectively). La Brea returns for its second season the following week, on Tuesday, September 27. As for the fall’s comedies, Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock, they’ll premiere in November.
Check out NBC’s fall 2022 premiere dates below.
Friday, September 16
9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC
Monday, September 19
8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap
Tuesday, September 20
8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam
Wednesday, September 21
8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med
9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
Thursday, September 22
8:00 p.m.: Law & Order
9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime
Saturday, September 23
9:00 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery
10:00 p.m.: SNL Vintage
Tuesday, September 27
9:00 p.m.: La Brea
Friday, November 4
8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez
8:30 p.m.: Young Rock