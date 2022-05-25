Where the ‘New Amsterdam’ Finale Left Everyone & What Could Be Next

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam Season 4 finale “I’ll Be Your Shelter.”]

New Amsterdam shook things up in the Season 4 finale — the hospital itself with a hurricane that blew out the windows and led to Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) and Dr. Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) trying to find someplace safe for patients, and Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) life, with his and Dr. Helen Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) wedding.

As executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider before the finale, “it wouldn’t be New Amsterdam without a great cliffhanger,” and this episode had that for pretty much everyone. “We threw a hurricane in as a symbol that no one is on solid ground ever,” he added, and that’s true of where the episode left them, from the doctors’ relationships to even a key position at the hospital.

Below, we recap where the NBC medical drama left everyone heading into the final season and speculate as to what could be coming next.

