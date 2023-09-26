‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 17 Cast (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is gearing up for a wild ride at Lifetime as the network unveils the five couples at the center of the Denver, Colorado-set Season 17.

Kicking off Wednesday, October 18, ten singles are embarking on the social experiment of getting matched with a partner and married upon meeting their future spouse. But this season is particularly interesting because, for the first time ever, a groom is left at the altar!

The 8-week process will see most pairs go through with marriage, travel to their honeymoons, and move in together as husband and wife. Following that experience, they’ll be pushed to decide if they want to stay married or get divorced and go their separate ways. Helping guide the couples on this journey will be experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and new full-time expert Dr. Pia Holec.

Along with the show’s official premiere, there is plenty of additional content to look out for including new episodes of Married at First Sight: Afterparty hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam who will get the inside scoop from the cast directly. The season also introduces the Polling Party, a new interactive fan experience where viewers can vote in a show-related poll question each episode. Results will be featured in the specials, and then during Afterparty each week.

Below, we’re unveiling the four and a half couples featured in Season 17 ahead of the premiere. Scroll down for a peek at their wedding photos, and stay tuned for more details

Married at First Sight, Season 17 Premiere, Wednesday, October 18, 10/9c, Lifetime