It’s nearly time to revisit Lifetime‘s experimental reality series Married at First Sight as the series prepares for Season 18’s premiere.

Officially slated for Tuesday, October 15th, Married at First Sight‘s return will put its focus on ten singles looking for love as they embark on a journey to meet the love of their lives by marrying a complete stranger at the altar. This season’s cast hails from Chicago, bringing the action to the Windy City.

As the couples say I do, they’ll head off on honeymoons and then move in together as husband and wife for an eight-week-long social experiment that concludes in the infamous Decision Day where they’ll be asked whether they want to stay married and give their love a shot or get divorced and go their separate ways. Additionally, this season features a mature cast with more twists and turns than ever, including a cheating scandal that leads to a couple swap that will leave viewers speechless.

Helping guide them on this journey are are returning experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Pia who will provide advice and professional support to the couples as they navigate their new and sudden marriages. Following each episode, fans can tune into the Married at First Sight: Afterparty which is hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, to provide the inside scoop about behind-the-scenes moments from special guests.

During Beyond Decision Day, viewers will also get to see when cameras keep rolling past Decision Day to reveal what happens after the experiment ends and marriages get more raw. Don’t miss the reality TV fun, catch a first look at what’s to come in the specials The MAFS: Matchmaking Special and the MAFS: Kickoff Special, both of which air on Tuesday, October 8, starting at 8/7c.

In the meantime, get to know the couples from the forthcoming season, below, and let speculation on the impending couple swap begin.

