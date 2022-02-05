‘Manifest’ Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at Filming Season 4 (PHOTOS)

When Manifest was canceled after three seasons on NBC, it looked like we’d never get any of the answers we so needed about the central mystery or the finale cliffhangers. Then, Netflix stepped in and saved the drama for a 20-episode final season. And since filming is underway, we’re closer than ever to seeing what’s going to unfold next.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait until the episodes drop for a look at what to expect, thanks to the stars sharing photos from set on social media. Unfortunately, they don’t really tell us much, storyline-wise. We can assume that those pictured together will be sharing scenes and try to read into the emojis used in the captions (and ones like a broken heart and skull have us worried!).

Scroll down as we collect the photos shared from the set of Season 4 below.

Manifest, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix

“Something’s happening. @manifestonnetflix season 4 has begun!! Nothing will be the same,” Josh Dallas teased alongside a glimpse at the cover page of the Season 4 premiere script on November 18, 2021.

“Alright I’m gonna try to keep this short n sweet. Walking through the stages this am… Just felt different. I’ve been working in this business for almost two decades now and I know to land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly) “Ego Checked” as these Beautifully Talented Humans are… well it RARELY happens. With all that being said. It’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest! But let’s keep it real… The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together…” J.R. Ramirez wrote on November 18, 2021.

It’s on,” Matt Long wrote alongside a photo of his chair on set on November 23, 2021.

“Back in the saddle again,” Matt Long shared alongside this photo of the cast on set on November 29, 2021.

“This guy right here?” Matt Long wrote alongside a photo with Daryl Edwards, with the thumbs up emoji, on December 3, 2021.

“Don’t sleep on Season 4, now in production in the city that never sleeps,” the show’s official Instagram account shared on December 9, 2021.

“Hard at work this AM.,” Matt Long shared from set on December 7, 2021.

“Things are going to be a little….different in season 4. The next chapter of @manifestonnetflix coming soon to @netflix!!! Are you ready?” Josh Dallas shared on December 12, 2021.

“Hanging between shots on the set of Beverly’s house before the holiday break,” Matt Long wrote from set on January 5, 2022.

“Who’s ready for alil JayZee action this year?! Curious to hear your thoughts on what you think is gonna happen?!” J.R. Ramirez asked alongside this photo on January 3, 2022.

“Hermanita,” J.R. Ramirez wrote alongside a photo with Parveen Kaur on set on January 28, 2022.

“We’re workin on it,” Matt Long wrote on January 28, 2022.

“Alil BTS of the Day…,” J.R. Ramirez teased on February 2, 2022, along with emojis for a plane, police car, mountain, broken heart, pushpin, key, bomb, hourglass, gun, skull, and more.

