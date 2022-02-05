‘Manifest’ Stars Share Behind-the-Scenes Look at Filming Season 4 (PHOTOS)

When Manifest was canceled after three seasons on NBC, it looked like we’d never get any of the answers we so needed about the central mystery or the finale cliffhangers. Then, Netflix stepped in and saved the drama for a 20-episode final season. And since filming is underway, we’re closer than ever to seeing what’s going to unfold next.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait until the episodes drop for a look at what to expect, thanks to the stars sharing photos from set on social media. Unfortunately, they don’t really tell us much, storyline-wise. We can assume that those pictured together will be sharing scenes and try to read into the emojis used in the captions (and ones like a broken heart and skull have us worried!).

Scroll down as we collect the photos shared from the set of Season 4 below.

Manifest, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix