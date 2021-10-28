7 Things to Expect When ‘Manifest’ Returns for Season 4

As painful as it was after the finale cliffhangers, we thought our time with Manifest was done when it was canceled in June. However, Netflix has saved it for a fourth and final season (of 20 episodes!), so all that story left to tell? We’re going to get (at least some of) it.

Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) gave up her life in an attempt to protect Eden. Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) obsession with the baby hit an all-time high when she stabbed Grace and kidnapped her tot. But in Grace’s final moments, she was reunited with her son, Cal, who had previously disappeared. In a further twist, he had aged the five years he nor any of the passengers of Flight 828 had when the plane mysteriously returned after five years at the beginning of the series.

Speaking of that flight, Captain Daly (Frank Deal) returned in the finale’s last scene, in the cockpit of the wreckage in the government facility before disappearing once again, along with the plane.

And so when that Season 4 drops, we already know what we want — and expect — to see. Scroll down for more.

Manifest, Fourth and Final Season, TBA, Netflix