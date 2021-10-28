7 Things to Expect When ‘Manifest’ Returns for Season 4

As painful as it was after the finale cliffhangers, we thought our time with Manifest was done when it was canceled in June. However, Netflix has saved it for a fourth and final season (of 20 episodes!), so all that story left to tell? We’re going to get (at least some of) it.

Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) gave up her life in an attempt to protect Eden. Angelina’s (Holly Taylor) obsession with the baby hit an all-time high when she stabbed Grace and kidnapped her tot. But in Grace’s final moments, she was reunited with her son, Cal, who had previously disappeared. In a further twist, he had aged the five years he nor any of the passengers of Flight 828 had when the plane mysteriously returned after five years at the beginning of the series.

Speaking of that flight, Captain Daly (Frank Deal) returned in the finale’s last scene, in the cockpit of the wreckage in the government facility before disappearing once again, along with the plane.

And so when that Season 4 drops, we already know what we want — and expect — to see. Scroll down for more.

The Stones have to grieve for Grace.

At the end of Season 3, a Calling strongly suggested to Ben (Josh Dallas) that something might have happened at home, but he doesn’t yet know definitively that his wife is dead. And Olive (Luna Blaise), too, knew there was the possibility of something happening after Angelina locked her in the garage. Will there be a time jump, or will we see the Stones discovering what happened? Either way, that will be the “driving force” for Ben for the rest of the series, creator Jeff Rake told TV Insider after the finale.

How will Olive and Cal process losing their mom, especially with everything else going on? Will they allow themselves to grieve in the way they need to, or will we see this lead to some questionable actions? Ben already got a bit darker in Season 3 — his actions landed him in court at one point — and Dallas admitted he didn’t know “if he [will] handle [losing Grace and Angelina killing her and taking his baby] within the letter of the law.”

Cal has to share a lot.

Really, Manifest could do with an entire episode of Cal (now played by Ty Doran) just sitting everyone down and telling them everything he knows. (Just think of all the answers we’d probably get!) He did, after all, tell his mom as she died that he knows what they need to do. According to Rake, Cal was where Captain Daly has been and goes to again, with the plane. “What that place is I’m gonna let Cal speak to that,” he said. “I’m going to let Ben chew on that and use that information to try to navigate where to go forward.”

The Stones have to get baby Eden back.

Angelina really should be worried because the Stones will stop at nothing to get Baby Eden back. Even if she has Eagan [Ali Lopez-Sohaili], Adrian [Jared Grimes], and the rest of the anti-Stone 828ers on her side, we doubt that will be enough to stop the family from succeeding. It’s just a matter of when, not if, that family reunion comes.

The love triangle is resolved.

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) may have married Zeke (Matt Long), but her ex, Jared (J.R. Ramirez) is very much still a part of her life — and their moment in the finale suggested their relationship isn’t just part of the past. Rake promised we’ll see “that conflict play out,” but added, “I would never expect Michaela or Zeke to throw the towel in on each other, nor would I expect Jared to throw in the towel.” That means “much more heartache and tension as we continue to play the sine curve of that triangle.” But that can only last so long and it felt like we were getting closer to the end of the triangle than we ever had been in Season 3.

We get definitive answers about everything, including what happened to Flight 828 (past and present).

For three seasons, it seemed like for every answer we got, we had five more questions. When Manifest returns, it’s time to start getting some definitive answers, especially about where Cal was and where Daly and the plane disappeared to and what that means for the passengers and everyone.

“Whether it’s purgatory, whether it’s the netherworld, these are terms and concepts that Ben and others will struggle to understand. That idea of the divine taking you away, but keeping you in a holding pattern — which is probably an apt flight analogy — as your ultimate fate is determined speaks to where Captain Daly has been,” Rake said. That place is where everyone was for those five and a half years Flight 828 had disappeared, where Cal was, and where Daly goes at the end of the finale. But we need that place to be given a name and we need to hear an explanation for why this group of people.

Saanvi may be on a new path after she was redeemed.

In the finale, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) was seemingly redeemed after her accidental murder of the Major (Elizabeth Marvel). And with her experiencing Callings again, she appeared to be on a new path. But what will that mean for her and the rest of the passengers going forward? They are, after all, all connected…

We see if the lifeboat can truly be saved.

As we learned in Season 3, those who return are connected; all three Meth Heads died even though it was only Jace (James McMenamin) who failed his test. After that, we saw Ben and Michaela determined to make sure that the “lifeboat” of passengers wouldn’t sink due to the actions of one. There is time before their death date — the returned die as they would have after they’ve been back the same amount of time they’ve been gone — to see if they can stop that from happening. Zeke did manage to beat his — he followed the Callings — but he came back by himself.

