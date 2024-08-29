Manifest fans are really taking the “manifest your dreams” idea seriously as series creator Jeff Rake teased the possibility of a spinoff series on social media.

As a treat to viewers of the since-concluded series, Rake posted an update to fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) which stated, “Hey Manifesters! I know. It’s been a long time. No green light yet, but fyi my partners and I are working nonstop to bring you the spinoff you deserve.”

“Keep the faith,” Rake added. “Wishing you a happy and healthy 828!!!”

Posted on August 28th, Rake’s announcement comes as an ode to Flight 828, the mysterious journey at the center of the series which originally aired on NBC. As viewers will recall, Flight 828 saw passengers take off and land, but once they arrived on the ground more than five years had passed.

Premiering back in 2018, Manifest ran for three full seasons on NBC before it was canceled. Fans fought to save it though, and following streaming success on Netflix, the platform picked up the show for a fourth and final season which ran in two parts, with one debuting in 2022, and the final 10 episodes arriving in June 2023.

At the time of the finale, star Josh Dallas who played Ben Stone told TV Insider, “I haven’t been referring to it as an ending. In terms of Ben, I think of it as a beginning. I think it’s a rebirth and he is fundamentally changed as a person… I’m not sure what he will do after this, but I would be interested to find out.”

Whether the spinoff Rake refers to would revolve around Ben or other existing characters has yet to be revealed, but it’s certainly something to ponder. Stay tuned for any potential updates and let us know what kind of Manifest spinoff you’d like to see in the comments section, below.

