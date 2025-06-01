Devin Harjes Dies: ‘Manifest’ & ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor Was 41

Devin Harjes, an actor seen on TV in Manifest and Boardwalk Empire, has died. He was 41.

Harjes died from an illness on Tuesday, May 27, at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His death — which made headlines on Saturday — comes after he received a cancer diagnosis in February.

The actor was born on July 29, 1983, in Lubbock, Texas, and studied acting in college, according to THR. After moving to New York City, he worked on student and independent films and off-Broadway shows.

Harjes got a break in television by playing real-life boxer Jack Dempsey in two episodes of Boardwalk Empire in 2011. Then came guest-starring one-offs in Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Elementary, and FBI. In superhero-adjacent roles, Harjes played Rikers Island nurse Oscar in Daredevil and bank guard Clyde in Gotham.

In his longest-running role, Harjes portrayed Pete Baylor, pictured above, in the second and third seasons of Manifest. Pete was one of the so-called “Meth Heads” whose storyline “[helped] Ben [Josh Dallas] and Michaela [Melissa Roxburgh] and others unpack, from a mythological standpoint, what they as passengers returned for and how they may survive,” as showrunner Jeff Rake explained to TV Insider.

The role won Harjes plaudits from viewers. “Devin Harjes is an incredible actor,” @_Bellabyrinth wrote on X. “Caught one of his scenes in @NBCManifest right now, and wow! He’s amazing! I haven’t seen him in anything else yet. Off to IMDb…”

And @RenewManifest wrote, “Devin Harjes did a great job playing Pete! I can feel Pete’s pain through my screen…”

Harjes’ film credits, meanwhile, include 2012’s The Forest Is Red and Boyz of Summer, and he shared the screen with Nicholas Hoult and Sarah Paulson in the 2017 J.D. Salinger biopic Rebel in the Rye.

Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes; his sister, Trish Harjes, and her husband, Justin Kelley; his nephews, Tristin and Sawyer Kelley; his nieces, Rory and Charly Kelley; his ex-wife, fellow Gotham star Shiva Shobitha; and his cat, Maude, THR reports.