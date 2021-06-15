‘Manifest’ Canceled by NBC After 3 Seasons

Manifest will not be boarding for another journey as NBC has decided not to renew the supernatural drama series for a fourth season.

The cancellation comes despite recent popularity on Netflix, where the show has taken the number one spot in the U.S. for the past three days. Created by producer Jeff Rake (The Tomorrow People), Manifest ran for three seasons on NBC and aired its cliffhanger-ending Season 3 finale on June 10. The show revolved around passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for more than five years.

“I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least,” Rake tweeted, though he remained hopeful of continuing the story elsewhere. “Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Rake had mapped an outline for six seasons; however, he always remained aware that this wasn’t guaranteed. Speaking to Syfy Wire earlier this year, the executive producer said of Manifest, “I pitched it, as someone who didn’t have a previous serialized show before, with a roadmap and clear chapters along the way. We don’t always know the number of episodes we get per season, so we roll with the punches. But the show wants to be six seasons.”

The series premiered in September 2018 and stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Holly Taylor, and Matt Long. Following the news of the cancellation, Blaise, who plays Olive Stone in the drama, shared Rake’s “savemanifest” hashtag, while tweeting, “In my feels tonight from all the love and support.”

in my feels tonight from all the love and support. ✈️ #savemanifest — luna blaise (@lunablaise) June 15, 2021

Manifest is the latest of NBC’s four bubble shows to be dropped, following the recent cancellation of Debris and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Crime comedy-drama Good Girls is still awaiting a decision.