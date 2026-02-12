HGTV Fans React as Nicole Curtis Is Fired Over Racial Slur

What To Know Nicole Curtis was fired from HGTV after a video surfaced of her using a racial slur during filming of ‘Rehab Addict.’

Curtis issued an apology, stating the slur was not part of her vocabulary, but many fans expressed anger on social media.

The controversy ended Curtis’s 15-year relationship with HGTV.

Rehab Addict star Nicole Curtis is facing backlash after a video emerged of her using a racial slur during filming of the HGTV series.

RadarOnline first shared the video on Wednesday (February 11), the same day the show was set to return for the remainder of its ninth season. Following the video’s release, HGTV severed ties with Curtis, canceling her show and removing it from its network and streaming platforms.

In the video, Curtis was having an issue with some wiring during one of her renovation projects. While struggling with the wires, she blurted out the N-word, saying, “Why? It’s the last one. Oh, fart n*****.”

Curtis immediately realized the gravity of what she’d said, saying, “What the f*** is that I just said?” She then called for someone off camera to “kill that” before mumbling, “F*** my life.”

In a statement to People, HGTV said it was “recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict. Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV.”

“Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” the statement added.

Curtis apologized for her remarks in a statement to TMZ, writing, “I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”

Speaking on her relationship with HGTV, the DIY expert said, “I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

Despite the apology, fans haven’t been so quick to let Curtis off the hook. She has even been sharing some of the scathing messages that she’s received on her Instagram Stories.

“Good, now you will have more time to be a mom. A racist mom nonetheless,” one message read.

“If it’s not part of your vocabulary, why did you say it? Lying racist b****,” wrote another.

“Everything good you have ever done is now forgotten because what you are known for now is being a RACIST B****!” another added.

One Reddit user wrote, “She said it so casually. As casually as most people would say “oh s**t” or “damn” when making a mistake.That’s definitely a regular phrase in her vocabulary. This was NOT a one time slip up.”

“Just rolls off her tongue like it’s common language in her house, then she realizes that she fucked up and asks “to kill that” (delete the footage),” said another.

“She says it like it’s some cute thing she always says when she’s mad. Racism so ingrained it doesn’t even register in her brain,” one commenter stated.

Another added, “If it isnt in your vocabulary how do you casually blurt it out while talking about Farts in the same sentence?????????????”

“Careers ruined just because of dumb racism and ignorance. Not excusable at all,” wrote another.

Curtis had been hosting Rehab Addict since 2010. The show returned for Season 9 in June 2025, but aired only two episodes before Curtis put it on hiatus due to “a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core.” The remaining episodes were scheduled to start airing on Wednesday.