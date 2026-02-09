‘Rehab Addict’: Nicole Curtis Announces When HGTV Show Will Officially Return

What To Know Nicole Curtis announced when Rehab Addict Season 9 will return with new episodes on HGTV.

The show’s return follows a months-long hiatus, during which Curtis recut and reshot parts of the season.

Fans expressed excitement over the return, though some questioned the afternoon timeslot instead of a traditional evening premiere.

After months of waiting, HGTV fans finally have an answer as to when Rehab Addict Season 9 will be back on the small screen.

Nicole Curtis took to Instagram on Saturday, February 7, to announce the premiere date of her show’s remaining Season 9 episodes. “Straight from Detroit —the new episodes drop Wednesday …was told now or never -so you get them now,” she revealed. “And can you do me a huge show of support by sharing this. Sending it to friends, tag a friend, a stranger ❤️.”

Fans shared their excitement over the show’s highly anticipated return in the post’s comments. “Looking forward to it 🔥🔥 top notch❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Yahoo!!!!!! My husband and I are sooooo excited! Your show is what we all need♥️.”

Someone else shared, “OMG!!!! At last!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Can’t wait @detroitdesign !❤️.” Another person posted, “Awesome can’t wait, I know it’s gotta b hard to do the work then help produce the show too. Thanks Nicky!!” A separate commenter wrote, “For the love of everything sacred! The wait was awful.”

According to HGTV’s schedule, two new episodes of Rehab Addict will premiere on Wednesday, February 11, at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. ET. In the comments of Nicole’s post, some fans questioned why the show is returning with new episodes in the afternoon rather than in the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Curtis (@detroitdesign)

“Why at 11AM CST and not at night?” one person asked, to which Curtis responded, “Brilliant question to which I’ve received no answer that makes sense to me 😂.” Someone else stated, “Probably should have just let them air last summer.” Curtis replied, “I absolutely said the same thing.”

After Rehab Addict aired the first two episodes of Season 9 last summer, Curtis announced on Instagram that the show would go on hiatus until the Fall. “I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall?” she explained in July 2025. “Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

The show had yet to return by the Fall. In an October 2025 Instagram update, Curtis shared that she was recutting the season’s remaining episodes, writing, “I’m in post getting them put back in the hopper that puts them on air. This is unheard of, typically, because production is production and talent is talent and no one would spend money when they don’t have to. However, I’m the talent and I am the production and I rewatched these and thought -I have a different idea now. So, I took some rug money (not drug money, my actual rug money) and I reshot a ‘few’ things.”

In a December 2025 edition of her email newsletter, Curtis promised fans the show would return this month. She poked fun at the ongoing hiatus in a January 18 Instagram post, telling fans that they would get an update when she returned from a trip to Japan.

“Yes, on HGTV, yes, it’s still Rehab Addict, yes, I KNOW I SAID FALL -but in my defense, I didn’t say Fall of 2025. (That’s the lawyer in me),” she joked.

Rehab Addict Season 9, New Episodes, Wednesday, February 11, HGTV