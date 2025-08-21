Following a slew of home renovation series cancellations, HGTV is back with a lineup of new and returning shows premiering later this year and in 2026.

Next month’s HGTV schedule will feature a mix of new and returning series. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt‘s 100 Day Dream Home returns for a new season on Tuesday, September 16, at 8/7c. Hot on the heels of Battle on the Beach‘s cancellation in July, Alison Victoria will take her design talents to Las Vegas in the new eight-episode series Sin City Rehab, which premieres on Wednesday, September 17, at 9/8c.

Retta will continue to explore some of the country’s most haunted houses on Season 2 of Scariest House in America, which premieres on Friday, September 19, at 9/8c. Jasmine Roth, meanwhile, will help more homeowners in her hometown of Park City, Utah, in the new season of Help! I Wrecked My House, which debuts on Wednesday, September 24, at 8/7c.

Fans can also expect new episodes of Chasing the West, House Hunters, House Hunters International, My Lottery Dream Home, Renovation Resort Showdown, and Zillow Gone Wild to air throughout September. Also premiering later this year is the new series Cheap A$$ Beach Houses. The series, which does not have an official premiere date, will “humorously show viewers how to own a slice of affordable paradise,” per a Thursday, August 21, press release.

Heading into the holiday season, “HGTV fans can marvel at some of America’s most festive families where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life—and living space—in the new series Hoarding for the Holidays [working title],” per the press release. The network’s White House Christmas special will also return later this year.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup will see the return of many fan-favorite shows, including The Flip Off. Christina Haack will once again face off against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in a competition to score the biggest financial gain for their respective house renovations. The show’s debut season, which premiered earlier this year, became HGTV’s highest-rated freshman series since 2022 with nearly 14 million viewers across cable and streaming, per the press release.

Also returning in 2026 are Love It or List It, starring David Visentin and Page Turner, and Renovation Aloha, starring husband-and-wife duo Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama. In addition to airing a new season of Home Town early next year, Ben and Erin Napier will also launch their new spinoff series, Home Town: Inn This Together.

“[Ben and Erin] will now join forces with their family and friends Jim, Mallorie, and Josh to restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel,” reads the show’s description. “The trio believes the 25,000-square-foot space will be the perfect setting for a hotel, food venue, and storefront, but they’ll need Ben and Erin’s magic touch to make their dream a reality.”

2026 will also see the premiere of the new series Tropic Like It’s Hot, which will “put alluring destinations and luxury living in the tropics center stage for buyers looking to turn up the heat in life and love,” per the press release.

“HGTV’s passionate fans tune in for our signature home renovation, real estate and design expertise, and they also want content that’s unfiltered, escapist and fun,” Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of US Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a Thursday press release statement. “The network’s large order of new and returning series has something for everyone.”

HGTV’s lineup announcement comes amid backlash from fans over the cancellation of several home renovation shows. Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer met the chopping block in June, followed by Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas in July.