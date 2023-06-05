Misha Collins Casts His ‘Supernatural’ Co-Stars on ‘Gotham Knights’ (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
It’s the game almost every TV show fandom has played at some point: Who from one show we love play on another show we love? And since Misha Collins is always down for some fun, we decided to ask Gotham Knights‘ resident Harvey Dent to do the mashing up and give us his picks for a SupernaturalGotham Knights casting session. But be warned, he jokes before unfurling his choices: “This is not something that is safe for you to do at home, but we can it here in the safety of this studio.”

Up first is a doozy… Jensen Ackles would play Batman. And he nearly did! “This is actually a conversation that we had. … We almost worked it out so that [he] would play Batman on our show in a flashback,” confirms Collins, quickly taking a swipe at his ex-costar’s “long-standing fantasy” to play a superhero. “Obviously he’s trying to compensate for short-comings in real life.”

As for Jared Padalecki… well, we’re guessing it’s because of the beanies? But only in a perfect world would Papa Smurf have any reason to be in Gotham City and we need that world to exist immediately. So SPNfam, work some AI magic, OK?

Flipping the script to his current cast mates, Collins serves up several intriguing options, including GK‘s Oscar Morgan as a nephilim, Navia Robinson as “a good Anti-Christ…as resurrection of the Anti-Christ,” and Tyler DiChaira as a shapeshifter. Of course, this being Collins uncensored, he tosses in a jab at another one of his Supernatural costars when discussing who would make a fitting recast for Richard Speight Jr‘s Gabriel/Loki, proving once again to be the real God of tricksters.

So what do you think? Has Collins hit the mark with his picks? Which Supernatural fave could you see joining the #BatBrats? And also, RENEW THIS SHOW, CW!! Come on!!

Gotham Knights, Season Finale, Tuesday, 9/8c, The CW

